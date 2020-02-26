President Trump’s 2021 newly released $4.8 trillion budget for the federal government—if passed by the U.S. Congress—would be a blow to thousands of low-income families in Puerto Rico, as the island would get a major cut in the Nutritional Assistance Program, known as PAN for its Spanish acronym.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL perused several Trump budget documents, including the 1,402 page appendix to “A Budget for America’s Future,” which is published by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.
According to page 159 of the voluminous appendix of the proposed federal budget, “Nutritional Assistance for Puerto Rico” would go down from $2.523 billion in 2019, to an estimated $1.938 billion in 2020 and then an estimated $1.971 billion in 2021.
In terms of Trump’s topline budget numbers for the federal government, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (formerly food stamps) would be cut by $182 billion (nearly 30 percent) over 10 years.
A temporary assignment of an estimated $1.2 billion in Nutritional Assistance funds for the island, granted after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, will not be renewed. A new disaster, though, has hit Puerto Rico—the earthquakes that struck in January—that largely affected municipalities and thousands of residents in the south. It is unclear if additional PAN funds could be allocated to the island, given these circumstances.
The Nutritional Assistance Program is particularly important for Puerto Rico, as about 40 percent of local residents live below the poverty level and as such, they depend on social welfare benefits for their families. Based on government figures, an estimated 1.3 million local residents receive PAN benefits.
At the same time, the regular Community Block Development Grants (CDBG), which are separate from CDBG Disaster Recovery funds, would also get huge cuts in Trump’s proposed budget.
According to page 582 of the Appendix, allocations for the regular CDBG program would drop from $3.911 billion in current year 2019, to an estimated $3.558 billion in 2020 and then to an estimated $389 million in 2021.
The HOME Investment Program, which helps low-income individuals become homeowners through affordable housing, would also be cut, from $1.53 billion in current year 2019, to an estimated $1.367 in 2020 and an estimated $216 million in 2021.
The regular CDBG funds are used to help disadvantaged communities across the nation through a number of initiatives. CDBG programs include improving urban communities by providing “decent housing and suitable living environments” and creating jobs by expanding and retaining local businesses. The overall aim is to provide economic opportunities for low-income and moderate-income populations and their local communities.
The CDBG-Disaster Recovery funds have a similar focus as the regular CDBG program, but the Disaster Recovery funds are issued for specific cities, states and territories after a natural disaster, such as hurricanes and other storms, flooding and tornadoes.
While it remains to be seen how Congress will act on Trump’s proposed budget—2020 is an election year and the battle lines have clearly been drawn between Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate on one side and the Democrat-controlled House on the other—the documents are clear about the Trump White House’s priority areas.
“It is disheartening to see that even after all the disasters that have happened in Puerto Rico, that Trump still treats us as second class citizens,” said David Carrasquillo, an urban planner who works with many nonprofits in Puerto Rico.
“Trump's budget is an important reason why we should all participate in the upcoming Census, as the information says it is an important base of determining federal funds, including social welfare funds,” he said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
If Trump’s budget is passed, Carrasquillo warned that it could undo all the assistance that Puerto Rico has received after Maria, even though the federal funding stream has been slow. The Disaster Recovery funds are essential for Puerto Rico to rebuild, but if the regular CDBG funds are cut so drastically, then many low-income communities on the island will not receive the assistance that they still need, he indicated.
Carrasquillo said Trump’s budget highlights why nonprofits are so important to many communities. “NGOs really have a positive impact, they are on the ground, helping people, working on important projects,” he said.
Economic Impact on Puerto Rico
Carrasquillo’s concerns go beyond the basic needs of food and housing, but also to the overall economy in Puerto Rico. “If Trump’s cuts go through, it will slow our recovery even more and lead to hardships for more people. There is a lack of understanding from the federal government about what Puerto Rico really needs,” he said.
University of Puerto Rico Economics Professor Juan Lara said Trump’s proposed budget was “bad news” for the island, as he called the proposed cuts on social welfare programs “austerity measures.”
“To the extent that [regular] CDBG funds are cut for states will mean that future funding for Disaster Relief will also be cut,” he said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The same would be true for the PAN program because “Puerto Rico as a matter of policy, gets less than states because we are not treated equally. If the states get cut, this would make it harder for us to parity. Why would they give us more?” he asked.
While the federal budget always requires negotiations, Lara said he believes the Democrat-controlled House will fight Trump’s proposed cuts on social welfare programs to “soften the blow.”
Economist Gustavo Vélez has already warned about the possible impact that cuts in social welfare programs could have on Puerto Rico’s economy.
It’s not just low-income families that are affected by any changes in Nutritional Assistance funding, but also the food industry, which shows a high level of susceptibility on “external stimuli,” such as federal funds that are not recurring, he indicated. Other factors include the island’s population decrease coupled with an aging population.
Last year, even with the millions in PAN funds that residents received, along with the $1.2 billion in temporary PAN funding after Maria, the food industry reported a 12 percent contraction, while restaurants had a 4 percent drop, Vélez said.
This highlights the “level of vulnerability of the island’s economy, the food industry and other sectors. They face the possibility of even more weakening if the federal funds [that Puerto Rico needs] do not flow as expected,” he said.
Based on his analysis, the municipalities that receive the most PAN benefits are San Juan, Ponce, Bayamón, Caguas and Carolina. Supermarkets in these areas also register the most sales in terms of PAN beneficiaries.
Trump Promoting Work Among Welfare Recipients
The federal budget’s priority areas include tying welfare benefits with training and finding work, or doing community service. This requirement has not yet been implemented in Puerto Rico, although it is included in the central government's Fiscal Plan certified by the Financial Oversight and Management Board.
According to the document, Trump’s budget “proposes to break the cycle of poverty that traps millions of Americans [and] reforming welfare programs in ways that promote work as the best pathway out of poverty.” Investments would be made in education and training activities to help individuals find jobs.
“The Budget proposes to strengthen work requirements to help all able-bodied adults participating in SNAP [Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program] enter the job market and work toward self-sufficiency,” the document states.
The federal budget “improves consistency between work requirements in federally funded public assistance programs, including TANF [Temporary Aid for Needy Families] cash assistance, SNAP, Medicaid and rental assistance, by requiring that able-bodied, working-age individuals find employment, train for work or do community service in order to receive welfare benefits.
“This enhances service coordination, improves the financial well-being of those receiving assistance, and ensures these public assistance programs are reserved for the most vulnerable populations,” the document adds.
If the individuals do not comply with the work requirements, they would lose the benefits.
Border Security and Immigration Enforcement
Trump’s budget is clear that border security remains a top priority. Overall 2021 funding for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ($15.6 billion) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement ($9.9 billion) is 11 percent higher than the fiscal year 2020 level.
Allocations in the Trump budget include “$2 billion for new border wall in locations identified by the Border Patrol as necessary to obtain operational control of the border and impede the flow of illegal crossings,” according to the White House.
Meanwhile, $72 million is earmarked to help Customs and Border officials care for those in its custody, especially children and families, including $40 million for a Humanitarian Care Center in south Texas.
