Recognizing that the tourism industry will likely not see big improvements until later this year, as air travel slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) is betting on jump-starting the sector through staycations this summer.
“While we have to promote the destination abroad, [stateside residents] are taking much longer in their decision: 120 days can pass from planning to traveling. The demand that is being stimulated now will have results in the coming months, but our industry cannot wait any longer,” said Carla Campos, the executive director of the PRTC.
Given the situation, the PRTC is hoping to entice around 410,000 local residents to participate in staycations this summer through its new “Check In For Your Island” campaign, with which they are seeking to promote the sale of 500,600 lodging nights from June to September. This could translate to $63.5 million in revenues and $5.8 million in room taxes, she indicated during a recent videoconference.
Staycations are vacations that people take at home or near their homes, and include daytrips to local attractions. For Puerto Ricans, it means staying on the island, either on overnight or day trips, such as visiting local beaches, Old San Juan and the like.
For many it also includes popular “chinchorreos,” which are road trips to various local restaurants and food kiosks around the island to enjoy such Puerto Rican favorites as “pinchos,” (chicken or pork skewers) “alcapurrias,” (stuffed fritters) “mofongo” (fried mash plantains) and “bacalaitos” (codfish fritters).
With so few off-island visitors coming to Puerto Rico these days, many local businesses are relying on staycations to survive until the long hoped-for busy winter months arrive. Whether it’s a local restaurant, food kiosk, hotel, “parador” (small inn) or a bed-and breakfast — all these establishments are depending on local consumers to generate sales.
“The immediate opportunity to generate economic stimulus for the sector in the coming weeks rests on domestic tourism. After the impact of COVID-19, we know that 62.2 percent of our residents are looking for strict hygiene and sanitation measures when vacationing. With the launch of the PRTC’s Health & Safety Program last month, we made sure that tourism companies are ready to receive visitors, “ Campos added.
“We [recently] conducted a survey among 500 residents to find out their interests; 69 percent of consumers said they are interested or are considering vacationing this summer. Of these, 28 percent flatly said yes, that they are crazy about leaving their homes, and another 41 percent are still evaluating it,” Campos pointed out.
Of those who are interested in vacationing this summer, 75 percent said they were looking into staycations on the island. Meanwhile, 14.3 percent mentioned going to the mainland U.S.; another 5.7 percent mentioned the nearby Dominican Republic; 3.6 percent mentioned cruises and 1.4 percent said “other.”
Of those interested, 61 percent said they had a budget of between $300 and $1,500 for their summer vacations. At the other end of the spectrum, 12.2 percent said they had a budget of less than $300; while 14.4 percent said they had a budget of between $1,501 and $2,000; and the most well off, 11.5 percent of respondents, said they had more than $2,000 for their summer vacations.
Little Change in Americans’ Travel Plans
The latest data from Destination Analysts shows little change with U.S. residents’ travel plans as 59.8 percent indicated in a nationwide survey that they did not really have “developed” plans to travel for the rest of 2020, compared with 36.7 percent who said they have “very well developed” travel plans.
However, there has been clear improvements on Americans’ willingness to fly. For example, in early April, an estimated 52 percent of those surveyed said they were willing to fly with “sanitary measures” in place. By the end of May, this figure had jumped to 72 percent, showing a greater willingness for air travel.
Since mid-March, hotel occupancy rates in Puerto Rico have remained below 10 percent; the latest figures show that during the end of May, this figure was at 7 percent. By comparison, U.S. hotel occupancy rates have increase from 23 percent in mid-March to 37 percent by the end of May.
Can’t Wait To Travel
Indeed, several San Juan residents told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they are planning staycations as well as regular vacations stateside this summer. Locally, among the areas mentioned including staying at hotels and “paradores” in La Parguera and Rincón. Several Condado residents mentioned they were also planning to visit family members stateside, while one person is going to New York on business in August.
“We are so anxious to get out and go on vacation,” said a woman. “Our trips right now are just for family in the U.S. We canceled a trip to Europe. It’s going to be strictly domestic travel for the next year,” she added.
Emphasizing the importance of local residents in the tourism industry, Campos said that during the summer months of 2019, some 653,000 residents took part in staycations by spending at least one night in local lodgings, which represented an economic impact of $135 million for businesses and included $12.5 million in room taxes and $14.2 million in sales taxes. These residents accounted for some 40 percent of total lodging registrations during these months.
According to the PRTC, an estimated 72 percent of all local residents take part in domestic tourism by staying at least one night in a hotel, parador or similar venue. An estimated 53 percent stay two to three nights at these local lodgings.
The campaign “Check In For Your Island” features multimedia attractions that direct local residents to the website “Voy Turisteando,” the PRTC’s official internal tourism brand, where they can find more than 35 exclusive offers for the 2020 summer season.
Among the participating locales include Dorado Beach, A Ritz Carlton Reserve; the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort; Combate Beach Resort; Copamarina Beach Resort; and the Caribe Hilton. Meanwhile, “all inclusives” and “family specials” are being offered by Guánica 1929; Parador MaunaCaribe, Hotel Lucía Beach and Parador Palmas de Lucía.
Luxury Offerings Abound
There is plenty to entice the discerning consumer interested in staycations this summer.
The iconic Vanderbilt Hotel in Condado is currently offering a 15 percent discount in a double room, two welcome drinks, a daily American breakfast for two, $100 credit for food and beverage consumption in the hotel, and parking.
“This year, many Puerto Ricans are craving a getaway — more than ever — to pamper ourselves, to recalibrate our bodies and spirit. The Condado Vanderbilt makes that dream come true in the world’s best tradition of exceptional hospitality, on our own shores, “said Ben Tutt, general manager.
Another luxury locale, the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde is also touting itself as a great place to escape. The hotel is currently offering a 35 percent room discount for a minimum stay of two nights, a waived 18 percent “resort experience” fee and a one-time $50 credit.
The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in Río Grande also has a special package for local residents that includes a 10 percent discount on all food and beverages purchased; free self-parking for one vehicle; free round of golf per adult; and a 50 percent discount on room upgrades.
All these resort hotels are emphasizing that they are following the most rigorous health and safety protocols.
