The Puerto Rico Science Technology and Research Trust, along with its SBIR/STTR (Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer) Program, have been focused on promoting the development of startup companies on the island. Their efforts are being rewarded as one of its own startups, re:3D Inc., has been awarded the 2020 Tibbetts Award for their substantial economic and social benefits contributions.
Re:3D is the program’s most recent success story, having participated in parallel18, the Trust’s startup accelerator, and obtaining a Phase I and Phase II NSF (National Science Foundation) SBIR grant. “Our SBIR journey and investigations into how 3D printing could be used to create functional objects on demand and/or from recyclables could not have happened without support from the Trust. The Phase I match helped us investigate functional objects that might be made to create value locally from waste using Gigabot X.
As part of the Phase II match from the Trust, we will be implementing hardware in Puerto Rico to process and print 3D products to trial the commercialized solution in different applications and settings needed on the island, with local hires in hope of supporting new jobs,” said Samantha Snabes co-founder and “catalyst” of re:3D.
She explained that the SBIR support provided the necessary resources for this “socially driven, open-source, bootstrapped hardware company” to complete the significant research required to modify its existing large-scale 3D printers. The modification allowed the 3D printers to accept shredded plastic water bottles and other recyclables as a feedstock. SBIR funding also enabled re:3D to investigate applications of the hardware to create functional goods from trash – which led to their exploration of opportunities to design and print functional objects from discarded water bottles – such as creating new jobs by those displaced by last year’s earthquakes.
A Better Coffee Picking Basket
A recent example to determine the practicality of using recycled plastic to create real-world, functional objects is Sandra Farms – a coffee and chocolate farm in Adjuntas – that collaborated with re:3D on a solution to make improved coffee picking baskets.
“Most agricultural workers in Puerto Rico traditionally are the forgotten people here, and that’s reinforced through what they use to pick coffee with, which is mostly just fertilizer bags, or really uncomfortable, five-gallon buckets that are not at all made for coffee picking,” said Dominico Celli, who works with Sandra Farms on sustainability practices.
“The five-gallon plastic bucket… It’s functional, it works, cheap – but not ideal, not ergonomic,” he added.
After several rounds of the design and testing process, developed with local designers and mechanical engineers, the crescent moon design for a new basket on which they settled, curves around the front of the waist, with a wide profile so a picker’s hands don’t have to travel far to drop in coffee cherries. It’s manageable enough to strap over one’s shoulders and carry through the field, yet sturdy enough to haul over 15 pounds of coffee.
The award is named after Roland Tibbetts, who is credited with developing the SBIR program, and is presented annually to those who are models of excellence in how they leveraged the SBIR or STTR programs.
Since 1987 Puerto Rico’s SBIR/STTR program has impacted the growth of the island’s economy by achieving 43 winning proposals and by raising more than $9.2 million in funds, according to the Trust. Since the third quarter of 2015, 16 additional awards have been awarded to researchers and entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.
