Although manufacturing has remained contracted for the past 11 months, the Purchasing Management Index (PMI) in February showed an improvement in the activity generated, standing at 49.5, close to the threshold of 50 and above the 45.5 registered last January.
Despite the increase, the index still remains below 50, suggesting that the contraction still persists. For activity to be at appropriate levels, it needs to increase five percentage points during the month of March.
Even though this is not the first time that there has been a prolonged period of decline in manufacturing numbers, economist Santos Negrón told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that it is "worrisome" because the manufacturing sector generates the most revenue for the Treasury. This sector represents roughly 50 percent of Puerto Rico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and contributes over 57 percent of the Adjusted Gross Income (AGI).
"Any change that occurs with manufacturing is detrimental to the economy of Puerto Rico. Despite the fact that some subindexes are above the threshold, all the lines have been contracting since 2018. It is worrisome because manufacturing continues to be the most important production sector," Negrón stressed.
Most subindexes grew during February. Production and employment increased compared to the previous month and were above the threshold, with 57.5 and 52.2, respectively. Likewise, new orders increased to 45.0, but remained below the threshold.
The Statistics Institute (SI) released a report which indicates that the non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) production PMI rose to 52.6 in October after crashing to 44.2 in September. The organization explained that a reading above 50, on an NSA basis, indicates that manufacturing production in October was higher than in September.
"The PMI has been at or above the threshold level in 67 of the 117 months since the survey was first conducted. Currently available only in [NSA] form, meaning seasonal fluctuations can affect your performance," the SI report reads.
