The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) kicked off 2019 showing signals of strength in the manufacturing industry. For the first three months of the year, it exceeded the threshold level of 50 points, continuing the pace of the previous year.
Then, after the first quarter, the indicator of economic activity in the manufacturing sector adopted a hesitant mode, moving forward a few points and retracting without reaching the 50-point mark again, a symptom of economic decline. Despite the ups and downs, the index remained below the margin of expansion from April to November.
While the PMI for December won’t be ready until next month, the latest report issued by the Institute of Statistics reveals the index dropped 5.2 points in November, descending to 43.2 points, and achieving the second-lowest point of the year.
“A reading below the threshold level suggests a contraction in the manufacturing sector with respect to the previous month,” stated dryly the report.
Last October, the PMI climbed to 48.4 points from 43.8 in September, following a timid trend of two months of improvement. It increased to 46 points in August, up from 42.20 in July of 2019, the lowest reading of the year so far.
In broad terms, the index has averaged 50.88 points from 2010 until 2019, reaching an all-time high of 61.70 in March 2013 and a record low of 33.10 in Sept. 2017, the month Hurricane Maria struck the island causing damages of over $100 billion as well as over 3,000 deaths.
The PMI is based on five major categories: new orders, production, new inventories, employment, and supplier deliveries. A PMI reading under 50 represents contraction and a reading above 50 represents expansion. The island’s PMI is available only on a Non-Seasonally Adjusted basis which means that seasonal fluctuations can affect its performance. Acknowledging this handicap, some economists have called for an adjustment in the methodology so the index can offer a more accurate assessment of economic activity in the manufacturing sector.
A Glance at the Subindexes
Like the overall PMI, the new orders, production, employment, and own inventories subindexes slipped when compared to October. Only the supplier deliveries category reflected an upward movement that surpassed the threshold level by 2.3 points, while recuperating from the 3 points it lost in September.
After reaching 50 in October, the new orders category registered a reading of 43.2 points in November, the month that marks the beginning of the holiday season. The production PMI declined to 38.6 in November, after having climbed to 52.6 in October, and the own inventories fell to 43.2 points, dropping 4.2 points when compared to the previous month.
Last November, the Employment PMI shrank to 38.6 when compared to the reading of 44.7 points in October. These numbers contrast with statistics offered by the Labor Department. The agency indicated that, in November, jobs in the private sector rose to 671,400, a year-over-year increase of 6,600 jobs when compared with November of last year, but similar to last month’s numbers.
In a change of direction, supplier deliveries rose to 52.3 in November after dropping three points in October. This is the only indicator above the threshold level.
While the PMI is contracting, the economic activity index maintained a slight growth pattern during the 2019 fiscal and calendar year, after six consecutive years of slips. However, the index is still below the level reached prior to Hurricane Maria.
According to economists, these mixed indicators reflect that the economy continues to lag as the island struggles to emerge from a twelve-year recession, navigates the restructuring process of its $70 billion-plus debt load and deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, among other circumstances.
