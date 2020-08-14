The five companies that comprise the Puerto Rico Stock Index (PRSI) continue reporting negative returns as a result of the crisis caused by the coronavirus, which has plummeted their market value by 33.15 percent, equivalent to a market value of nearly $3.9 billion during the period from January 1 to August 12, 2020.
According to the Birling Capital stock index, during that period Triple S led with a return of 1.57 percent and a value of $18.79. This is followed by Evertec with -8.90 percent ($31.00), Popular with -35.71 percent ($37.72), Oriental with -42.44 percent ($13.58), and FirstBank in last place with -45.42 percent ($5.78).
Francisco Rodríguez, president and CEO of Birling Capital, said that the decline recorded in the PRSI —composed by Evertec (Evertec Inc), FirstBank (First Bancorp), Oriental Bank (OFG Bancorp), Banco Popular (Popular, Inc) and Triple S (Triple S Management Corporation)— is consistent with the current trend in the U.S. mainland and will improve as the pandemic is controlled.
"Banks have a higher exposure to all sectors from a loan and risk point of view. This impacts stocks because investors get scared. As visibility of portfolio and reserve performance increases, stocks will rise," Rodríguez explained.
Despite the fact that the performance is still in negative territory, Rodríguez assured that the economic reopening ordered by the governor about three months ago has contributed to the trend beginning to improve. "There has been a notable improvement because the economy has begun to stabilize," he opined.
“Equity markets in the United States continued to add to last week's rally, as critical economic data - combined with better-than-expected corporate earnings and the passage of other stimulus - have fueled investor optimism. This allowed Nasdaq to break another closing record at 11,010.98 last week," Rodríguez said.
Until June 30, FirstBank had registered a yield of -47.2 percent, followed by Oriental Bank (-43.37 percent), Banco Popular (-36.73 percent), and Evertec (-17.45 percent). At that time, Triple S also remained in positive territory with 2.87 percent, which represented a serious improvement compared to the decline recorded due to the earthquakes at the beginning of the year.
“There has been a slight improvement based on signs that the impact has subsided. The index has moved a bit to positive territory, but since the main component of the PRSI is financial institutions that have exposure to portfolios, this has prevented an absolute improvement,” Rodríguez pointed out.
This contrasts with the fact that Wall Street stock prices were approaching their highest levels yesterday and the market was close to overcoming the losses caused by the pandemic, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In Puerto Rico's case, it would be necessary to see the effect that the re-closing of some economic sectors in the next executive order could generate.
