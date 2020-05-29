The Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (Asore by its Spanish acronym) urged the government and the Financial Oversight & Management Board to implement measures that could increase traffic in their establishments and mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 on their businesses.
The entity warned that inaction would result in the closure of 1,000 restaurants and 16,000 layoffs.
Among the three main measures presented by the organization —until the emergency passes—are to extend the curfew until at least 10:00 p.m., to temporarily stop collecting the Sales and Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) on prepared food, and that the governor sign into law the measure that will allow Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries to purchase food in restaurants during the coronavirus emergency.
Asore President Marisol Vega Couto explained that restaurants with seating areas, 60 percent, rely on customers who visit after 6:00 p.m.
“In today's reality they have less than an hour to order, eat, and pay to be able to comply with the curfew. Given this reality, many choose not to do so until the industry returns to normal," Vega Couto said.
Regarding use of the SNAP card, she stated that it is necessary for the governor to sign the project—approved in both legislative bodies—in order to request the proposal's approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"Allowing SNAP card beneficiaries to purchase prepared food is a matter of social justice that meets a real need. The bill, pending the governor's signature, provides that this benefit would be for a limited time, as long as the COVID-19 emergency lasts on the Island. So, for the time that the governor determines, SNAP card users will have an additional option to purchase their food," Vega Couto affirmed.
"This is positive because it will allow a relief in the flow of people who enter supermarkets every day and, consequently, help to prevent contagion, especially in the high-risk population. Furthermore, it is an important support so that those who do not have where to prepare their food during this emergency can eat adequately," she added.
Meanwhile, former Asore President José Salvatella denied the allegations from other sectors that the initiative would jeopardize federal funds. He explained that the current federal law allows states to establish "Meals Programs" so that beneficiaries can purchase prepared food.
“The most recent aid bill in the U.S. Congress, the HR6800, known as the HEROES Act, in section 60607, directs the federal Department of Agriculture to allow the purchase of prepared food for the duration of the emergency situation by the COVID-19. This does not put a single penny at risk," Salvatella said.
He added that accepting the SNAP card in restaurants has been implemented in the past under the "Buen Provecho" pilot program.
“This program allowed, for a time, some SNAP beneficiaries to purchase their food in restaurants. The program worked perfectly, without any accusation of any kind, including federal funds," he said, while acknowledging that the measure has not yet passed from the Legislature.
They also asked to reestablish the IVU exemption on prepared foods as a strategy to foster greater restaurant consumption and as an additional incentive to sponsor these establishments.
To achieve these efforts, they have already addressed various letters to the Oversight Board and the governor, trusting a prompt response in this regard.
Both executives pointed out that, ever since the coronavirus emergency began on the island, restaurants have remained open offering their services through delivery and carry-out.
“This has allowed restaurant operators to reinforce their already severe security and hygiene measures, leading to a very safe operation. Meanwhile, the restaurants were prepared with additional measures for the reopening of their dining rooms," Vega Couto said.
Presently, the industry—after the beginning of the second phase—maintains 65 percent of the island's restaurants in operation. This represents 25,000 direct jobs, mostly part-time.
After Hurricane Maria, roughly 800 restaurants closed operations, keeping the industry at the moment with approximately 4,000 establishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.