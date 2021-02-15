The private sector experienced 55,733 job losses in 2020, which incapacitates the economy to generate enough production, according to data provided by the Estudios Técnicos firm.
Last year ended with 824,700 jobs compared to 880,800 in 2019. The government, however, remained virtually the same.
Economist José J. Villamil explained that, although there was a jobs increase in 2019, employment in the private sector only grew by 2,833 jobs in net terms between 2015 and 2019.
"The losses in 2020 bolstered the trend from the past five years of poor labor market performance, except for 2019," he stated.
According to the firm's data, although all sectors —minus transportation and utilities, which grew by 250 jobs— registered losses, most of the jobs lost were concentrated in three specific industries:
- Hotels and Restaurants, with 16,383 job losses;
- Retailers, with 14,417 fewer jobs;
- Professional and Commercial Services, with 11,208 job losses.
These are followed by construction, which contracted by 5,875 jobs. Meanwhile, manufacturing jobs dropped by 433.
Economist Santos Negrón observed that although manufacturing appears to have been the least affected of these, the sector has lost roughly 90,000 jobs since the elimination of Section 936 from the federal tax code. "What's worrisome about this labor contraction is that these are highly remunerated job positions with a superior impact on the general economy," he underscored.
Negrón believes that while many job losses were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on business operations, other factors affect this downward trend. Among those, he highlighted the growth of automation across multiple industries, such as banking, manufacturing, and construction; and the saving of labor on the part of many commercial establishments, mainly in the areas of service and commerce.
"As the economy tightens, many companies choose to cut costs, with the workforce being one of the first to experience cuts. We are already seeing that. There are countless companies where the same employee performs several functions at the same time. Also, if you visit the stores you can see departments where previously there were seven employees, today hopefully you get two," he stated.
He indicated that in Puerto Rico the use of labor is intense, since there is a certain technological and cultural lag where a large number of people still prefer to carry out their daily tasks —from the payment of utilities to government processes— in person. However, he affirmed that automation will continue to advance, despite the barrier that it poses primarily for the elderly.
Both economists agree that the economic challenge in 2021 is compensating for this job loss in a difficult environment, even if U.S. President Joe Biden's plan for a new economic stimulus package is approved.
For Villamil, one of the debatable points in the aspiration to create jobs is the increase in the minimum wage, included in Biden's proposal, which he understands may have an adverse result.
Chantal Benet, an economist from the firm Inteligencia Económica (IE), agreed with this approach, and stated in a study carried out by the company that the last time the minimum wage was increased on the island, there was a closure of 15.6 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) and 6.6 percent of large companies.
Benet insisted that if this pattern is repeated with a similar increase of $2 an hour, up to 6,900 small businesses and 147 medium-sized companies could close. She insisted that an increase of $7.75 to reach the proposed $15 would generate a more significant impact. "An increase in the minimum wage on the scale that is being talked about kills the local company, particularly SMEs," she warned.
Participation Rate
Although federal transfers have increased, income from employee compensation has dropped significantly —from 55.0 percent in fiscal 2000 to 40 percent in 2020— reflecting the decline in employment over these years, according to the data provided by Estudios Técnicos.
Negrón said that federal aid represents a persuasive for people not to work. He opined that people who earn income without working get used to it and become discouraged in their job search.
He asserted that the problem is that once the aid ends it becomes an economic burden for the government, which has also seen productivity reduced, which translates into income for the treasury and economic development.
