In response to the needs of older adults for more convenient ways to receive healthcare services, MMM, a leading plan in the Medicare Advantage (MA) segment in Puerto Rico, announced the launch of its Virtual Appointment (Cita Virtual in Spanish), which is powered by the eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care Platform.
The company said this is the only virtual care service for Medicare Advantage plan members in Puerto Rico in which the automated system schedules a virtual visit with the patient's primary doctor, or if his/her own doctor is not available, it can guarantee an appointment with another provider in MMM's network.
With Cita Virtual, access is easy, direct, and achieved through the MMM mobile application; there is no need to connect to another external application to request the service.
The telehealth service, at no cost to members, allows them to get medical care through a remote video visit from the safety and comfort of their home, which is particularly convenient as the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.
"Cita Virtual makes it easier to access care as it ensures that patients connect to their doctor via phone, computer, or tablet and use the video camera so they can see each other instantly. In addition to follow-up consultations and medical evaluations, members can get medical orders, for example, for lab tests, x-rays, or preventive or diagnostic tests, review clinical documents, and obtain electronic prescriptions for medications," explained Orlando González, president of MMM.
An MMM member will be able to check the availability of his/her doctor and schedule future appointments. Once an appointment has been made with his/her doctor, the member can receive alerts or notifications to his/her email and/or cell phone about cancellations, confirmations, and provider delays. The eVisit platform supports the need for Spanish language for MMM and also provides technical support in Spanish as well.
Virtual Care, also known as telehealth or telemedicine, makes it easier for bedridden or home-bound patients, those without transportation, or who live in rural areas far from doctors' offices and hospitals to get medical care. This is also convenient for all who prefer to hold virtual consultations from home for common symptoms that do not require an in-person visit or an emergency room, such as sinusitis, allergies, respiratory conditions, sore throat, influenza or the common cold, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and muscle pain or spasms, among others, according to MMM experts.
eVisit is a HIPAA-compliant platform and as with in-person visits with physicians and other providers, Cita Virtual guarantees the protection of the members' privileged and confidential health information, as established by HIPAA law.
eVisit is an end-to-end platform and the new Cita Virtual service facilitates the work of physicians by giving them the opportunity to perform various basic tasks for their greater convenience and in compliance with HIPAA regulations. Among these tasks are: scheduling appointments on the spot, instant messages, direct connectivity to the portal or application, attachment of documents, and electronic prescriptions.
"At MMM, we continue innovating and identifying options for our members to receive the best service and stay in optimal health. The COVID-19 pandemic, difficulties in coordinating transportation, or even patients' hesitance to go to the doctor's office, may keep some members from taking care of their conditions or illnesses. MMM Cita Virtual is an investment that exceeds $5 million. Developed by eVisit, MMM Cita Virtual aims to strengthen the relationship between doctors and patients, and lower healthcare costs," noted González.
