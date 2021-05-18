The secretary-designate of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Cidre, reported that the manufacturing industry has progressed steadily for the past 10 months and, for the first time since the arrival of the coronavirus, it surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
The information was compiled in the Manufacturing Coincident Indicators (MCI) corresponding to February 2021, preapred by the DDEC's Economic Analysis and Business Intelligence Office.
"The manufacturing sector is recovering and has remained resilient before the crisis caused by COVID-19. It is one of the economic sectors that has better overcome the hardships. We are confident that this trend will keep going," Cidre stated.
According to the official, industrial activity during last February, compared to January 2021, grew by 0.6% (seasonally adjusted), and registered an index of 104.1 points, reflecting gains for the tenth consecutive month.
In addition, when comparing the February 2021 index with the February 2020 index, the MCI registered 0.2% growth. "This is the first increase in the index at an annual rate since the pandemic began, leaving behind a period of 10 months of declines at an annual rate in the index, due to the effects related to COVID-19 at the local, national and international levels," Cidre said.
Moreover, so far in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, the accumulated average value for the first eight months shows that the activity in the manufacturing industry has decreased 1.6% when compared to the same period of FY2020.
"It should be noted that this period of consecutive increases at a monthly rate and experienced in the past 10 months, has reduced the fall of the index by 2.3 percentage points since the beginning of FY2021. When analyzing the average value of the calendar year for the first two months of 2021, industrial activity shows that it has remained unchanged with respect to the same period of the previous year, even when industrial activity was in a period of growth, to then experience the seismic events of January 2020 and just before the effects of the economic and social conditions of COVID-19 began," Cidre underscored.
He added that the DDEC projects sustained growth for manufacturing, and that this and other industries will gain momentum. "We are very attentive to each of them and working together to provide them with the support they need," Cidre asserted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.