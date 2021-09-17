Discover Puerto Rico, together with local Chef Mario Pagán, exhibited the island's culinary fare at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Pagán and his team curated a special menu for attendees, introducing the unique flavors of Puerto Rico, blending traditional Puerto Rican dishes and drinks with modern flavors.
The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen brings together the world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs and culinary luminaries. This premier culinary event consists of three days of cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and panel discussions led by world-class chefs and wine experts. 3,000 people attended this year’s 38th Annual Food & Wine Classic.
The island’s destination marketing organization (DMO) highlighted the culinary offering of Puerto Rico through the creations of Chef Pagán. Discover Puerto Rico presented a custom designed booth in the Grand Tasting Pavilion where visitors enjoyed samples of Pagán’s creations. Discover Puerto Rico also hosted an exclusive media event where 50 top tier journalists experienced a tailor-made tasting menu and craft cocktails.
“Not only is Puerto Rican food delicious, but the cocktail culture on the Island is exceptional. Working with Chef Mario Pagán and his team was an amazing experience. Their take on traditional, one-of-a kind local dishes, using ingredients grown and raised on the Island, was a huge hit with consumers and the media. The creation of specialty cocktails to accompany each dish, featured a local favorite, Don Q, in each recipe,” mentioned Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.
In a tribute to modern Puerto Rican flavors, Pagán served the following dishes: Brisket Guisao Pastel de Masa with Bulldog Pique Hollandaise; Duck Maduro Pionono with Rum Foie, Goat Cheese and Chicharrón; and Christmas in a Bowl “aka” Dirty Rice Pegaíto with Avocado and Aïoli.
Pagán worked together with local purveyors to bring the best flavors of the Island to the event, including, Productos del Guacabo, El Makito, El Rancho de Apa, True Leaf, Alcor Foods, and Cordero Productos de PR.
