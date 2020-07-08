After several weeks operating in limited capacity and with low profit margins, Puerto Rico’s commercial sectors experienced an increase in economic activity and the highest customer traffic recorded since they reopened in early June last weekend.

One of the most benefited sectors was tourism. Last weekend, the guesthouses endorsed by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) jointly recorded over 78 percent occupancy. This is the highest figure after the 4.8 percent experienced in April as a result of the commercial paralysis.

“A week and a half ago we maintained a projection of 46 percent of occupation and that this would generate an economic impact of $ 3.4 million. To our surprise, when analyzing the real performance during the weekend, we registered an occupation of 78 percent with an economic impact of over $6.5 million. More than 32,000 rooms were sold nightly between Thursday, July 2 and Sunday, July 5,” PRTC Executive Director Carla Campos told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Happy July 4th for Puerto Rico Tourism Just days before the Fourth of July weekend and just a month after the launch of the "Check …

Puerto Rico has not yet opened tourism to the foreign market, so 92 percent of the registered occupation responds to the demand of local tourists. According to the PRTC, 653 thousand residents do internal tourism during the summer months, which at the end of the season could represent an economic impact of $135 million, the collection of $12.5 million in taxes and 47 percent of total registrations in rooms.

Meanwhile, Clarisa Jiménez—president and CEO of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA)—said that most hotels registered occupancy of nearly 100 percent. However, she said that the trend is usual for this month.

"The occupation was very good around the whole Island. Some hostels were at 100 percent, while others were at approximately 80 percent. It was a good weekend, but it is nothing out of the ordinary. Normally, July is a strong month due to the increase in domestic tourism and this year, despite the pandemic, that trend has been replicated again,” Jiménez told this correspondent.

Puerto Rico Prepares to Reopen to International Travelers With New Rules Although tourism officials in Puerto Rico are clearly focused on “staycations” and internal …

Likewise, Peter Hopgood, vice president of Sales & Marketing at International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE)—which manage La Concha A Renaissance Resort, Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, Best Western Plus Condado Palm Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde, Doubletree by Hilton San Juan, and Hotel El Convento—said that they succeeded expectations over the weekend.

“In our six hotels we have met the occupancy expectations that we had set for ourselves last weekend. The local market successfully embraced the offerings we had and we look forward to continuing to have the same support for the remainder of the season,” Hopgood said.

The same trend was replicated in the island’s inns. Tomás Ramírez, vice president of the Association of Inn Owners and Tourism of Puerto Rico, pointed out that, although there were inns with a limited number of rooms, the occupancy was 100 percent of the planned capacity.

Ramírez, who is also the owner of Combate Beach Resort, explained that they decided to operate with 36 rooms out of the 47 that the inn owns and that all were reserved.

“It was a very busy weekend. We were at 100 percent of what was planned. If we had wanted to sell more, we could have sold more. We even referred calls to other hotels that were less busy and were also filled,” he stated.

Plaza Breaks Record Sales

Meanwhile, Hato Rey’s Plaza Las Américas and Ponce’s Plaza del Caribe—both owned by Empresas Fonalledas—registered the greatest number of customers ever since they reopened their doors early June. At the beginning of July, both shopping centers eliminated the reservation requirement that they had implemented during the initial reopening phase, and increased the entry access points available to visitors.

“Traffic has been gradually increasing in the past few weeks. Every day we see more customers arriving at shopping centers and this weekend is the busiest so far for both properties,” said Lorraine Vissepó, Communications director for Empresas Fonalledas.

Both shopping centers are operating at 75 percent of maximum capacity and can only receive a maximum of one person for every 75 square feet. Initially, Plaza Las Américas operated at 25 percent of its total capacity and maintained a maximum capacity of up to 19,000 people. In this new stage, they could be receiving about 25,300 people, approximately.

Full Restaurants

Likewise, Ramón Leal, senior vice president of International Restaurant Services, Inc. (IRSI), indicated that restaurant visits registered an increase compared to previous weeks. The company has the rights to the Chili’s, Romanos Macaroni Grill, and P.F. Chang’s on the island and has a total of 32 establishments.

"Sales have been very healthy. People are getting used to the new protocols and are visiting more casual dining restaurants. The increase has been gradual, but this past weekend we were completely full within the allowed capacity. We had a waiting list in some restaurants and the numbers were very good, very positive,” he said.

Movie Theater Visits on the Rise

Caribbean Cinemas Offers Private Screenings For groups of 20 to 50 people, varying by cinema

Meanwhile, Mayra Ramírez, director of marketing for Caribbean Cinemas, assured that they also experienced an increase in customer traffic in the eight cinemas that have been operating so far. The company has a total of 32 cinemas around the entire island.

“The public movement this weekend increased in some cinemas and, in general, the increase has been gradual. We must point out that, out of a total of 32 cinemas, we only have 8 open cinemas,” said Ramírez, who stressed that only the cinemas of Plaza Carolina, The Outlets at Montehiedra, Plaza Guaynabo, Fine Arts Popular, Las Piedras, Western Plaza, Plaza del Caribe, and Barceloneta are operating at this time.

Editor's note: A shorter version of this story was published on the July 8, 2020 edition of The Weekly Journal.