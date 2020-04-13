Car sales have been hit by government-imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, prompting the auto sector to propose measures to move the economy once the health emergency ends.
Puerto Rico's motor vehicle segment contributes to the treasury a significant amount in taxes, such as excise taxes, municipal patents, income tax and employer contributions—economic factors that, if modified, could represent great help to this industry, which has been paralyzed during the quarantine established to curtail COVID-19 infections.
“It is necessary to emphasize that this is an industry in great need of protection. Currently, the scenario for the sale of motor vehicles is a complicated one and allows little space to react to the great economic challenges that affect Puerto Rico today. The auto industry is an important engine in its immediate environment, understand banking, insurance and other providers," Eduardo González Green said.
González Green—who made a study about the car industry commissioned by the Association of Car Dealers and Dealers (Prada)—focuses on evaluating incentives that can mitigate the economic losses in the sector and that encourage car sales.
"You have to think about how we incentivize the economy once the lockdown is removed. It seems to me that a measure that the government can do to start the motor of the car dealers is the temporary elimination of the tax as an incentive, to modify or lower it. This significantly increases the cost of a car in Puerto Rico versus the United States. As an example, the car that is sold in the US for $33,000 costs about $ 7,000 more here, with arbitration being the main cause of the difference," he explained.
Other taxes are added, such as the Sales & Use Tax (IVU) for parts and services, the Municipal Revenues Collection Center (CRIM), the municipal patent, and an estimate of the income tax of corporations and employees.
"The automotive industry in Puerto Rico has become a significant contributor to the island's economy. According to preliminary data from the Department of the Treasury, for the last fiscal year, as of June 2019, $519,056,000 was collected in the excise item, an amount that represented 4.6 percent of net income ($11,375,855,000) to the General Fund. In the past, tax collections have reached a maximum of $606,662,000, which at the time represented 7.3 percent of General Fund income," González Green said.
According to the information that González Green compiled from the banking industry and the 2016 Portrait of Car Dealers in Puerto Rico study, more than 90 percent of vehicles in Puerto Rico are financed by financial institutions or cooperatives, so this sector also it is affected by the drop in vehicle sales.
"It is known that other financing, such as housing and consumption, have been very scarce in the past years, which is why auto loans represent, in our opinion, a very important department for banks and insurance companies. In the same way, we can point to examples of suppliers that depend on our industry, such as the sale of service contracts, mechanical workshops, bodywork, and other products to keep the cars in optimal conditions," González Green said.
He added, "the industry's interest is not only to create new jobs or maintain current ones, but also that these positions are well paid to stimulate an excellent service. The average salary of these employees is $39,000."
The auto dealership and distribution industry generates approximately 12,000 to 14,000 jobs. Most are vendors, service representatives, and repair technicians, among others.
