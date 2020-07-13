A closure such as the one decreed in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 would be a fatal blow to Puerto Rico's economy, which is just beginning to regain strength, concluded representatives of the economic sector interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

"It would be devastating for business owners. It would worsen unemployment. Many businesses that are operating today are waiting to see if they will continue or not," said Jorge Argüelles, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), which represents 5,000 members in 168 business categories.

Sources told this correspondent that the administration is considering imposing stricter measures due to an increase in confirmed cases. These could come into effect starting July 15, which is when international tourism is scheduled to reopen on the island.

This determination would set back Phase 3 of the economy reactivation plan, tightening restrictions and the curfew, which is currently in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The pullback would rule out the entry into force of Phase 5, which represented the full reopening.

“I join the words of the governor (Wanda Vázquez) in that it is not the responsibility of the government, but of everyone. But we are seeing that in public areas, in beaches, parks or family gatherings, there is an agglomeration of people without any kind of distance and the authorities do not intervene," Argüelles said.

Despite the rise in the number of people infected by the novel virus and the outbreaks that have been registered in different municipalities, experts believe that the measures that should be taken go in another direction.

In Argüelles' opinion, the island needs a more punitive process for those who do not comply with the security protocol instead of ordering the closure of businesses that are complying with precautionary measures.

"We comply with the masks, with physical separation in the premises. But sometimes people go out to drink outside the kiosks, they crowd outside and… what is to be expected? For the owner of the chinchorro to come out and intervene when that happens? It does not correspond to us," he stated.

He added, "in political campaign caravans, it is sometimes the same candidates who greet and embrace citizens, without any kind of distancing." This has occurred in the governor's own tours.

The P.R. Department of Health's COVID-19 online tracker reported yesterday 174 hospitalizations over the virus. Of these, 12 patients are in intensive care and 11 with ventilators. Meanwhile, there were 9,654 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the island in mid March.

Many Businesses Won't Be Able to Reopen

Along that line, Clarissa Jiménez—president of the Puerto Rico Hotels & Tourism Association (PRHTA)—said that if another commercial closure was decreed, there would be "many businesses that will not be able to reopen later." The hospitality sector had about 80,000 jobs before the pandemic, which, she said have been reduced.

“There are many businesses in the tourism activity that are being responsible with their operations. If someone does not comply, that business must receive a warning or closure. But it is not fair that people who are complying and being responsible pay," she said in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

“This is part of the responsibility of each one as a citizen. But if something goes through that line (the closing), there are going to be many businesses that are not going to be able to reopen. It has been the hardest blow in the history of tourism in Puerto Rico," she added.

Regarding the reopening of international tourism, scheduled for Wednesday, Jiménez said that the PRHTA has not received a circular letter detailing the process.

"We still haven't seen a circular letter that details the restrictive measures in airports for international tourism," she said.

“All Aid Was Distributed”

The U.S. Congress approved in March 27 the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act" (CARES Act), which has provided the federal economic stimulus package to mitigate the pandemic's impact.

To date, there has been no specific talk of approving a second economic stimulus package that directly impacts the Island, which would be another blow to decree another closure, said economist Gustavo Vélez, founder of Inteligencia Económica.

Small Business Administration gave loans to multi-million dollar companies (The Center Square) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Treasury Department this week released the names of 4.9 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan recipient businesses and nonprofits that received $150,000 or more.

"Aid was given, but it will end. They are not permanent. If there is no cure until 2021, we can't stay locked in our homes. We have to live with this. All aid was distributed," he stated.

"Even in the scenario of such aid being given (a new economic stimulus), Puerto Rico is the only failed economy in all the states. It has been in depression since 2008," he added.

He pointed to the economic impact of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, as well as the devastation caused by seismic activities in the southwestern region throughout 2020.

"We cannot afford, as a rich country can, to close. If there is a society that has to learn to live with this, it is ours because its economy has to continue operating within a strict security protocol, where each citizen is disciplined," he stressed.

Vélez coincided with Argüelles in that the government should, in its place, implement stricter measures to those who do not comply with the established health protocols.

“Here you have to start taking strict measures, fines and even prison for those who do not comply. We must make legislation that makes the issue of not following the security protocol punitive and that citizens respect and allow this reopening to flow," he affirmed. "But closing Puerto Rico again is going to have terrible economic effects for society. And you can't blame most of the island for some irresponsible ones," he added.

Vélez explained that the effects of the closure from March to June still continue with devastating effects. "30 percent of businesses could not reopen," he said.

Indicators Missing

Eduardo Burgos, statistics and sociology professor, told this correspondent that economic indicators are pivotal in analyzing the economy.

"And in Puerto Rico, there are two to five indicators to be able to do that. From the economic angle, it will be very difficult to understand the effect that closing the economy can have again," he warned.

Before any high-impact measure is established, the academic indicated that it would be necessary to do a study of these last months to see "what has been the socioeconomic effect."

"It is looking for those spaces where we can get those specific data in order to obtain a real panorama of what happened in the last months. It would be the most appropriate and smart way to do that (a closure ... if it is done again," Burgos said.