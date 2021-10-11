CAPA – The Centre for Aviation, a trusted source of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry, announced the return of the in-person CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit, hosted by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, from May 25-26, 2022.
After more than two years since the last regional Americas summit, the event is expected to attract hundreds of senior aviation and transport executives, airports, political leaders, industry experts and suppliers to the sunny shores of San Juan next year.
The two-day Summit will tap into the post COVID-19 aviation industry across the Americas to address the latest developments, challenges and strategic issues, plus include a new injection of stimulating discussion on the evolving LCC market.
Low cost operators in the Americas continue to recover at a much faster clip than their legacy counterparts due to their lower cost structures, and generally more nimble networks that allow for greater flexibility to take advantage of shifting demand patterns.
In Latin America, the rebound in demand will be accompanied by changing partnership dynamics as low cost and ultra low cost operators team up with traditional full service airlines to stake out claims in what remains one of the most promising aviation markets.
At the same time, operators in the Americas are joining their counterparts worldwide in working to achieve new levels of sustainability as the industry works to accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions.
Commenting on the return of the event, CAPA Managing Director, Derek Sadubin said:
“CAPA has developed a deep passion for bringing together innovators, disruptors and thought leaders to offer high level strategic insights into airline strategy and identify emerging markets. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, we had big plans to bring the CAPA Americas Summit to Puerto Rico, so we are delighted to still have the support of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company to revive this essential industry event. We look forward to showcasing this fantastic destination while reflecting on what is needed to drive the aviation industry forward.”
The Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado Santiago said:
“The Government of Puerto Rico is committed to facilitating the recovery of the tourism industry and its substantial and positive impact on both local and global economy. For over a year Puerto Rico has been implementing a comprehensive health and safety program specifically designed for the hospitality sector and has served as a benchmark for other destinations due to its success”.
“Puerto Rico is very pleased to be hosting next year’s CAPA Americas Aviation and LCCs Summit as it will provide participants the opportunity to personally reconnect with their business partners and create new alliances, as well as generate awareness of our Island’s potential as travel destination and air access hub,” Mercado added.
The CAPA Americas Aviation and LCCs Summit is part of CAPA’s regional summit series and is highly regarded as an industry benchmark event, offering thought leadership, valuable networking opportunities and in-depth insight into the issues and trends that shape the local and global airline industry. CAPA is due to release the full 2022 CAPA Event Calendar later this month.
