After reflecting a decline in the number of people applying for unemployment insurance at the P.R. Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH by its Spanish initials), an increase last week of over 10,000 claims was reported.

There was a peak in April of more than 66,000 claims, but then new claims had reflected a trend of -15 percent average per week as a result of business reopenings. However, this positive trend changed with the significant increase registered last week.

In the first week after the commercial closure due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, over 20,000 people applied for unemployment benefits. From the third week of March to the second week of June, the number increased to more than 321,000 people.

"The trend in new claims had been on the downside for a few weeks, but changed course and increased again with over 10,000 claims last week. This means that there are still companies that are laying off employees. One would have hoped that this did not happen with the opening, but what it suggests is that the recovery that must have arisen with the opening is very uneven among companies," economist José J. Villamil told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

According to Estudios Técnicos, after 118,600 job losses in April, the reactivation of the economy resulted in a 3.7 percent hike in total salaried employment in the private sector, for an increase of 20,600 in May. Even so, the level of employment was 103,700 below that in February.

Villamil also argued that the greatest losses in May—compared to February—occurred in accommodation and food services (37.3 percent), and within the line in the leisure and hospitality sectors (35.8 percent), followed by construction sectors (34.6 percent), and retail (22.1 percent).

Likewise, the firm detailed that between January and May 2015 until 2019, the average private employment was around 664,684. The employment figure for May 2020 was 579,000, down -12.9 percent from the five-year average. Non-farm private employment levels since March have been the lowest since 2017.

Despite the fact that economic activity has started to rise gradually, Estudios Técnicos projects that the data for the months of June and July continue to reflect higher levels of unemployment.

“New unemployment claims continue to come in, which means employers are still laying off workers. The increase in private employment in May, if it is maintained in June, would be a positive sign towards a recovery in the labor market," the report states.

Similar Trend in Latin America

The trend is similar to that experienced in Latin America and the Caribbean. According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), 2.7 million companies could be closing in the region as a result of the ravages of the coronavirus, which would mean the loss of 8.5 million jobs.

ECLAC asserted that a third of formal employment and a quarter of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Latin America and the Caribbean are generated in sectors hit hard by the economic crisis.

According to a study, the vast majority of companies in the region have registered significant falls in their income and present difficulties in maintaining their activities, as they have serious problems in meeting their salary and financial obligations, in addition to difficulties in accessing financing.

Lower Pay

Moreover, the payment or compensation to employees in Puerto Rico will register a fall in fiscal year 2020—which ended on June 30—as a result of the decrease in economic production and the increase in unemployment. This would add to the previously experienced decline in fiscal year 2019.

The Economic Summary of the Planning Board maintains that employee compensation totaled $27,601 million in fiscal year 2019, which compared to the previous year's data represents a 1 percent drop. Although employee compensation decreased, company earnings rose to $50,432 million. This represents an increase of 7 percent when compared to $47,137 million in fiscal year 2018.

Economist José Caraballo Cueto told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, as a result of the emergency, companies have seen their income severely affected and inflation continues to rise, so the fall in compensation could be above 2 percent for the recently completed fiscal year.

“When you adjust for inflation, it may have decreased even more. This is nominal and money loses value every year. If less was paid in 2019, it may be because it also yielded less than in 2018. This is worrying because it will undoubtedly be higher for this year," the economist said.

"Prices continue to rise, so employee compensation will drop much more in fiscal 2020 than it did in 2019. The vast majority of people who suffered confinement (from COVID-19)—who were more than 300,000— did not receive the pay they received in March of the previous year. Even receiving unemployment insurance it is a fraction of the salary, so it will be reduced much more," Caraballo Cueto explained.