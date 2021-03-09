The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) announced that among the projects in the evaluation stage to determine their viability is the modernization of the services system of the Department of the Treasury (Hacienda), among other proposals.
P3A Executive Director Fermín Fontanés Gómez explained that the purpose of the proposal for Hacienda is to modernize taxpayer services and its call center, as well as the optimization of collection processes to increase government revenues, with an emphasis on delinquent accounts.
"This project is being evaluated because the Treasury does not have the capacity to attend all the calls that are received and the government does not have the money to make these improvements. It seeks to modernize the system and have a more active interaction with the client. We are in an initial stage of probing to see if there is market interest in this project," he said.
The same occurs with the proposal to create a concession for the nine regional airports in the country, located in Aguadilla, Arecibo, Ceiba, Vieques, Culebra, Humacao, Mayagüez, Ponce, and Isla Grande in San Juan. This proposal, which is in the initial information gathering phase, seeks to increase the operational efficiency and maintenance of the facilities to optimize the use and commercial performance.
"As part of the evaluation process, the alternative of grouping airports by region is being analyzed, to grant more than one Public-Private Partnership (P3) agreement. By maximizing the particular attributes of each airport —and by increasing air traffic and activities related to the services they provide— it would be possible to have a favorable impact on the regions where they are located," the executive director stated.
This project, according to Fontanés, could take time to materialize, as it requires the approval process of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
"We are conducting a feasibility and convenience study. Obtaining the information can take about three months and the negotiation can last more than two years due to the requirements of the FAA, once we have the results of the study," he added.
LUMA Energy
In 2020, the P3A finalized the P3 agreements for the transformation of the transmission and distribution system of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the ferry service of the Maritime Transport Authority (ATM, Spanish initials). PREPA's contract was awarded to LUMA Energy in June 2020, after a bidding process of more than 18 months and under the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) structure and for a term of 15 years. Currently, this P3 is in the transition phase, which is expected to culminate in June 2021.
"The agreement between LUMA, PREPA, and the Public Administration seeks to implement the public policy for the transformation of the electric power system, pursuant to the Law to Transform the Puerto Rico Electric System (Act 120). This agreement complies with the mandate of the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act (Act 17), which provided that the function of operating the electric power transmission and distribution system be transferred to the private sector through an alliance agreement," the official said.
Fontanés underscored that the agreement does not include an increase in the cost, at least in the next 36 months. “A rate increase is not contemplated for three years, although you always have to look at the price of fuel, because the price of a barrel is out of our control. The improvements that are going to be made result in savings because the electrical system will be in better condition," he affirmed.
Regarding the project for the operation of PREPA's generation assets —which includes the administration, operation, maintenance and dismantling of base-load generation plants and gas turbine plants—, he said that it has eight qualified proponents . “Now we have to see if the proponents have an interest in one or more plants. The number of years of the contract depends on how the project is structured," he said.
Maritime Transportation
In October 2020, a contract was awarded to HMS Ferries as a P3 for the operation and maintenance of the assets of the ATM for a term of 23 years. The selection of HMS Ferries was after a tender of more than 27 months.
“In recent days, certain clauses of the contract were fulfilled that gave way to the transition period, which is projected to last three years. However, HMS Ferries has stated its goal of operating all routes in its first year of operations in Puerto Rico. The first route that HMS Ferries will operate will be the Cataño route, and then take the Ceiba-Culebra route and, finally, the Ceiba-Vieques route," Fontanés explained.
Projects Underway
Other projects in the P3A's agenda are the modernization of the San Juan Bay cruise terminals, which seeks to make the operation of the ports world class, and strengthen Puerto Rico as a tourist destination.
In addition, there is the water consumption measurement system and the management of the commercial operation of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA). They also work on the Student Life proposal of the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, to improve housing and parking on campus, as well as the training center for officers of the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Correction.
