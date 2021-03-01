Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea informed that the tax cyce began at a good pace since the night of Feb. 24, when the electronic filing for the 2020 Individual Income Tax Return was made available, with the payment of refunds, several credits and a reduction in the tax rate.
“Almost immediately after making the return available, late on the night of Wednesday the 24th, many taxpayers began electronic filing. More than 1,300 returns were received and almost 600 refunds were automatically approved for the approximate amount of $410,000. This is the first time that the Treasury begins to pay reimbursements so quickly and the intention is to maintain and improve the response," the official said.
The return for individuals corresponding to taxable year 2020 will only be filed online. On this occasion, taxpayers will benefit from several credits, a reduction in the tax rate, and citizens who for some reason did not receive the economic stimulus payments will have the opportunity to claim them.
Among the benefits of the Individual Income Tax Return for taxable year 2020, called pro-taxpayer, is the American Opportunity Credit for students in post-secondary grades, which can be claimed retroactively if eligible, for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. Individuals, parents or spouses, could receive a credit of up to $1,000, between tuition and books.
Moreover, the Credit for Work, with benefits between $300 and $2,000, depending on your personal status, dependents and income and the option to claim the economic impact payments of $1,200 and $600, as refundable credits, using Schedule B3 of this return to people who did not receive payments, received them incomplete or because their family composition changed during tax year 2020.
In addition, the reduction in tax liability of 3 percent, which added to the 5 percent that was granted for taxable year 2019, raises the benefit to an 8 percent discount on the taxes to be paid and it is estimated that it could benefit up to 80 percent of taxpayers.
“This worksheet provides important benefits that are very pertinent at this time when we are in the process of moving forward after almost a year of facing the effects of COVID-19 on everyone's life and economy. Our commitment and that of Gov.Pedro Pierluisi is to continue working on the economic aid programs and the disbursement of reimbursements in an agile and effective manner," Parés added.
As in previous years, the Treasury Department, known as Hacienda, will offer the option for taxpayers to prepare and file the return, using the programs certified by the Department, available through the page www.hacienda.pr.gov by pressing the button for 2020 Returns or through the 'web banner' on the main page.
For more information about this tax cycle, visit www.hacienda.pr.gov. or follow the agency as @DptoHacienda on Twitter and Facebook.
