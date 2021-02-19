Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that the agency started disbursing funds from the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Coronavirus Relief Fund program to small-business owners.
"We already disbursed $11,892 to 2,124 eligible small-business owners for this program, which began receiving requests just last Friday. The BIG assistance program has $65 million that we will be disbursing as we receive the documentation required in the guidelines," Parés explained.
Hacienda prequalified around 17,000 small merchants, including owners of restaurants, bars, "chinchorros," cafeterias, gyms, spaces for artistic or sporting events, theaters, and other recreational areas. Parés said that the intention of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi is to support these merchants who did not qualify for other aid distributed to businesses affected by COVID-19.
The selected businesses reflected a sales volume of no more than $3 million during the 2020 calendar year and were operating as of March 15 of that same year. The secretary said that they were identified according to the information in their Merchant Registry, their NAICS classification codes and the total sales reported in the monthly Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) forms, filed for the 12 months of 2020.
"The pre-qualified small-business owners were informed through their SURI accounts and, those who have not yet acted, remember that they must submit the information using the platform. $5,000 aid will be awarded to merchants without employees; $8,000 for those with up to two and, $15,000 for those with up to six people working," he explained.
He added that applicants can claim costs and losses incurred during the pandemic, such as inventory, equipment for personal protection and to promote health and safety, payroll costs, rent, technology to facilitate e-commerce, professional services acquired, such as design. and construction of environments to maintain physical distancing and cleaning and disinfection services, among other operational costs incurred between March 15, 2020 and December 31, 2021.
For additional information, merchants can access Internal Revenue Circular Letter 21-04, available on the website www.hacienda.pr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.