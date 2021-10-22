The Department of the Treasury reported that the net income of the General Fund for the months of July and August reached $801.1 million and $675 million, respectively, surpassing the projections by $176.9 million.
Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea explained that in the case of the collection of income taxes from individuals and corporations, the expectation was exceeded by $51.2 million for July and $45.1 million in August .
Similarly, collections from the Sales and Use Tax (known as IVU in Spanish) exceeded projections by $27.1 million, while motor vehicle excise taxes were $32.5 million over what was collected in July and August of last year and $40.3 million over what was projected for the current year.
“The Department of the Treasury continues to focus on ensuring that projections are met, through efforts to guide taxpayers and audit initiatives. In this way, the Government of Puerto Rico will be in a position to guarantee the continuity of services to the citizenry,” said the official in written statements.
According to the information provided by the Treasury, net income to the General Fund for the month of July totaled $801.1 million, exceeding the projection of $704.3 million by $96.8 million.
Likewise, in August, net income to the General Fund totaled $675 million. Those collections increased by $43.8 million compared to August 2020 and exceeded projections by $80.1 million.
“The $96.8 million increase in collections for the month of July is mainly attributed to contributions from corporations. The collection of this category was $131.3 million, which represented $26.5 million over the projection. Another item that stands out was that of contributions from individuals, in which collections of $159.5 million were reached, $24.1 million more compared to the projection,” Parés underlined.
The secretary also highlighted that the increase in motor vehicle taxes, which registered an increase in sales, was due to federal incentives.
