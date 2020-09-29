In recent years, Puerto Rico had increased the number of exports and reduced imports, a trend that, although it has been maintained, has begun to change in terms of quantities.
In July 2019, the commercial balance for the benefit of Puerto Rico reached $2,378 million (nearly $2.4 billion), and in the same month of this year it fell to $704.7 million, equivalent to $1,673.3 million (roughly $1.7 billion) less, being the second consecutive month that reflects a decrease.
Some economists interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL agree that it is a direct effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has generated, as it is a health situation that has impacted all economies worldwide, which are experiencing contractions of 4 percent to 8 percent.
Gustavo Vélez, founder of Inteligencia Económica, said that it is a trend that was to be expected given the current economic reality, in which commercial exchange is being limited to what is strictly essential.
"There is a contraction in consumption. Although I would have expected exports to increase, since most of what is exported on the island is related to medicines or medical equipment, many of them are not directly associated with COVID-19, which is the priority," he stated.
Likewise, economist Argeo Quiñones acknowledged that this is a global situation in which uncertainty prevails due to the possible arrival of a second and unpredictable wave of COVID-19.
This drop in the trade balance is already being felt in commercial establishments, according to economist Martha Quiñones. She underscored that, when visiting the stores, the lack of inventory can be evidenced not only in seasonal items, but in construction materials or other routine purchases.
"Today, you can get even a little more materials in small and medium-sized retailers than in large chains, because they had stagnant inventory. We are seeing how businesses are substituting some products for others and everything responds to the same thing, spending the existing inventory," Quiñones said.
On this regard, Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (ACDET by its Spanish acronym), has been very vocal in acknowledging the limited inventories, a product of the onerous cost that the inventory tax represents to business owners.
Báez describes it as a harmful tax, which obliges business owners importing goods to pay—in addition to the entry tax at the pier—another tax of up to 10 percent on the product, whether they make sales or not, which represents an annual municipal collection of $170 million. "If this tax is eliminated, inventories could increase from 21 days to about 60 days today, an increase of 65 percent, which translates into sales, patents, rentals, and employment, among others," he argued.
According to the data collected from the Trade & Export Co. (CCE by its Spanish initials) regarding the markets of activity, these remain similar. The U.S. mainland continues in the lead because the island exports to that market roughly $50 billion and imports $25.1 billion. Most of the island's exports are related to the pharmaceutical market.
Economists affirm that to the extent that the federal funds allocations to Puerto Rico are disbursed, consumption and construction activity will be stimulated, which will represent an increase in imports in that area.
Economists Foresee Dollar Decline
Moreover, local economists agree with U.S. economists on the possible devaluation of the dollar in the face of the probability of a double recession in the United States.
Quiñones noted that a fall in dollar value has multiple repercussions, but not all of them are good or bad; rather, it depends on the area of economic activity where it is and against which currencies it depreciates.
"It is not only that the value of the currency falls, but because of globalization, many people in the world have assets valued in dollars. The United States is the seat or center of the world capitalist system. Should a dramatic drop in its value occur, it would provoke a coordinated action by world banks to stabilize the value of the dollar. I do not contemplate an apocalyptic situation at the moment," he affirmed.
