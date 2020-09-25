As part of the activities to commemorate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27, 2020, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) published a schedule of official activities to mark the occasion. These activities will be held in the upcoming weeks and showcase “Tourism and Rural Development,” the theme chosen by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the 40th anniversary of the celebration.
This year’s international celebration is especially important as it arrives at a critical moment in history, a time when countries all over the world are reevaluating the importance of rural tourism offerings as an option to lead the recovery of local tourism sectors; in particular those offering activities that allow people to enjoy nature and the outdoors while practicing safe distancing and recommended health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Never before has tourism and rural development had such a central role. Rural tourism offers key opportunities in the economic recovery process and it is crucial to support rural communities going through the economic and social effects of this pandemic.
The executive director of the PRTC, Carla Campos, stated that: “Although the tourism industry is facing unprecedented challenges on a global scale, Puerto Rico does have a competitive edge that makes the immediate reactivation of its tourism sector viable; two of these are first, the fact that the island is one of the few destinations with an industry-specific program (created and overseen by PRTC) and second, its robust rural tourism offering which allows local and international visitors to participate in outdoor recreational activities in a safe and responsible manner outside the urban areas and reconnect with Nature. At the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, we are showcasing these types of projects because we are aware of their potential to create diverse and inclusive jobs in Puerto Rico."
"In spite of the difficulties that not only the tourism sector, but all of us are facing during this pandemic, we celebrate World Tourism Day. We recognize the role this important industry plays in our economy and are sure it will continue growing and reinventing itself,” said Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced.
Among the programs the Tourism Company has created to promote the development of rural tourism are the Agrotourism Certification Program and the Community-Based Sustainable Tourism Program. These two programs are overseen by PRTC’s Sustainable Tourism Division. At present, there are twenty-six certified agrotourism projects throughout the island. The variety of sites that both residents and visitors can enjoy in a safe and secure manner include coffee and cacao haciendas, as well as specialized farmsteads that grow and harvest local products. The PRTC also lends its support to six community-based tourism projects that provide outdoor and nature/adventure activities and are administered by local community organizations.
“We invite the general public to learn more about and support these and other flagship projects that showcase our natural and cultural heritage. With this purpose in mind, we have scheduled virtual tours in our Voy Turisteando social platforms (www.voyturisteando.com) , as well as a series of webinars on the basic sustainable tourism practices and principles” said Campos.
Campos visited seven sites in the Porta Cordillera mountain region to get to know first-hand the needs of rural tourism operations, validate the compliance of measures mandated by the PRTC Health and Safety Program and facilitate access to vital resources needed to reopen tourism activities. “At the beginning of this week we visited small businesses in Cayey, Adjuntas, Jayuya, Ciales, and Orocovis and were able to corroborate that the responsible reactivation of our industry is vital to save hundreds of small businesses and jobs that depend on tourism for their livelihood. We encourage all Puerto Ricans to enjoy domestic tourism in a responsible manner while, at the same time, supporting rural tourism businesses” added Campos.
The PRTC foresees that domestic tourism (product of tourism activity generated by residents) will resume before international tourism, a fact that could benefit rural communities, especially if measures are implemented to safeguard each individual’s health and local economic activity is promoted. In line with these forecasts the PRTC remains steady on the implementation of the Puerto Rico Tourism Industry Recovery Plan it presented on Sept. 2. The plan proposes a gradual and phased reopening of tourism and recognizes the importance of the immediate reopening of domestic tourism activity as a balm for hundreds of small businesses that have faced the complete halt of their operations due to COVID-19.
PRTC-sponsored activities scheduled to commemorate World Tourism Day include the following (please be advised these activities will be available only in Spanish):
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
• Webinar – Sustainable Tourism, Agent of Change
An invitation to reflect on our patterns and the implementation of sustainable
practices
Time: 2:00 pm
Speaker: Isabel Burgos Gaetán, CTPR
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/y242a7c3
Sunday, September 27, 2020
• Agrotourism Virtual Tour—HidroOrgánica Farm, Rio Grande
Time: 4:00pm
Link: facebook.com/VoyTuristeando
Monday, September 28, 2020
• Webinar – Climate Change – Origin, Sustainability and the Impact of Our Carbon Footprint
Time: 10:00 am
Speaker: Professor Rubér Rodríguez -UPR
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/y6asd582
• Nature/Adventure Virtual Tour— Las Cabachuelas Natural Reserve, Morovis
Time: 4:00 pm
Host: Patria Tours Puerto Rico
Link: facebook.com/VoyTuristeando
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
• Cultural Virtual Tour—Tibes Indigenous Ceremonial Center, Ponce
Time: 10:00 am
Host: Isla Caribe Tours
Link: facebook.com/VoyTuristeando
Thursday, October 1st, 2020
• Cultural Virtual Tour —Hacienda Iluminada, Maricao
Time: 4:00 pm
Host: Sam Sepúlveda, Owner
Link: facebook.com/VoyTuristeando
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
• Webinar – The Reinvention of Businesses in the COVID-19 Pandemic
(Discussion Panel)
A conversation in which owners of PRTC-certified agrotourism businesses will share their experiences, attitudes, successes and obstacles during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Time: 3:00 pm
Panelists: San Juan Artisan Distillers, Península del Río, and HidrOrgánica
(Agrotourism Projects)
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/y4g6jpjf
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
• Webinar—Community Resilience and the Recovery Process
(Discussion Panel)
Community-based organizations, leaders and volunteers share their stories of resilience, strength and adaptability in the face of adversity.
Time: 3:00 pm
Panelists: Comunidad Toro Negro, Inc., Comité Pro-Desarrollo de
Maunabo and COSSAO
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/y4at2tvv
For additional information about PRTC Sustainable Tourism Projects please you can visit: https://www.prtourism.com/dnn/Haciendo-Negocios/Planificaci%C3%B3n-y-Desarrollo/Turismo-Sostenible
Some of the projects that have obtained their Green Certification under one of the Sustainable Tourism Programs are:
PRTC Certified Agrotourism Projects
• Plenitud Puerto Rico
• Frutos del Guacabo
• Jeanmarie Chocolat
• Café Nativo
• Semila
• Café Lucero
• Hacienda Muñoz
• Hacienda Tres Ángeles
• Quesos Vaca Negra
• Península del Río
• Hacienda San Pedro
• Hacienda Lealtad
• Hacienda La Mocha
• Amasar
• Destilería Coquí
• Hacienda Agroecológica Recaos Ortiz
• Hacienda Iluminada
• Hacienda Don Carmelo
• Circuito Agroturístico entre abejas, miel, café y arte
• Meyer Nurseries
• San Juan Artisan Distillers
• HidrOrgánica
• Hacienda Cascada
• Siempre Verde
• Cosecha Don Juan
• Viva La Cosecha
PRTC Certified Community-Based Tourism Projects
• Centro Cultural de Morovis y Proyecto Cabachuelas
• Comité Pro Desarrollo de Maunabo y Punta Tuna Ecotours
• ECOSOL, Inc.
• Villa Comunitaria Crozier, Bosque Río Abajo
• Comunidad Toro Negro, Ciales
• Corporación de Servicios de Salud Primaria y Desarrollo Socioeconómico El Otoao (Cossao)
