With the deployment of the new economic package of $1.9 trillion approved by U.S. President Joe Biden, Puerto Rico will be receiving an additional $10 billion to face the pandemic, which -in the opinion of the economists consulted- will benefit the economy of consumption, but will not create productive activity.

During the administration of former President Donald Trump, the island received close to $8 billion, and with the new injection of funds, federal aid to Puerto Rico during the pandemic will total approximately $18 billion. The signed package includes $3.5 billion for the financial incentive of $1,400 to those who qualify.

The economist José Joaquín Villamil told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, although the economic stimuli assigned to the island have generated a flow of funds that has generated a more encouraging economic outlook, the improvement generated by the aid will not be sustained in the long term.

“The signing of the $1.9 trillion aid project has raised many expectations that the island's economy will improve, but it will not necessarily be like that. It will give a very big boost to the economy, but they are temporary funds, they are over. It will not be a permanent effect," he stated.

Villamil underscored that the economic aid packages boost consumption, but do not guarantee sustainable economic development in the future. However, he admitted that "it is not a small thing," because in addition to addressing the immediate situation, they provide a margin of time to change the economic approach and that the productive and competitive capacity of the island can be improved.

"They give a break so they can think about what will be done later. Without those funds, it would be impossible to think about the post-pandemic economy. Although they are not intended for investment and for consumption, they provide relief. The coronavirus has changed the rules of the game, so we must take advantage of the flexibility to outline an accurate plan for economic development," Villamil said.

Economist Heidie Calero also agreed with the proposal. She argued that in order to improve the local economy, the local government is required to focus on production. She said that the great beneficiaries of these grants are retail stores, service establishments, distributors, and restaurants.

“To move the island's economy you need more than this, you need production. That production requires that there are people working and right now there is a labor participation of 40 percent. You cannot build a country with 60 percent of the working-age population that is not working," Calero observed.

In the economist's opinion, the aid package has "perverse incentives" to work, which provide comfort to unemployed people and prevent them from joining the labor force.

“Dependence on Congress and on an economy that is not ours, involves great risks. Dependency keeps poor people in poverty because work is not encouraged. It is necessary to go to an economy of production and not of consumption as we have at the moment," she added.

The original package proposed by Biden included the proposal to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 by 2025 -with the aim of incentivizing work- but the Democrats decided to leave it out to avoid that the entire project crashed. The opposition understood that raising the minimum wage would raise U.S. debt “too much."

However, Villamil highlighted that —even without the approval of the minimum wage increase— the United States budget deficit will increase significantly and they will be forced to issue debt, which could represent an additional risk for the island.

“When that happens, federal aid will endure and Puerto Rico - which is dependent - will be affected. Here they are happy because more federal funds are coming, but nobody has thought about how to improve productive capacity to avoid a future dislocation," she added.

Retail Sector is Optimistic

Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association (ACDET, by its Spanish acronym), told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the approved injection of funds will help stabilize the financial situation of the retail sector, which closed 2020 with the loss of $2 billion in sales and 15,000 fewer employees.

“This promises an aid to the retail business and its 65,000 employees. Aside from incentives, the package includes nearly $900 million for the Nutrition Assistance Program. Undoubtedly, this is a good sign of recovery for the retail sector after the closures, but also for other segments of the economic link," he said.