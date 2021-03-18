The executive order that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi promises to sign to establish a minimum wage of $10.95 per hour in construction works contracted by the government with federal funds has already raised conflicting opinions between developers and the union that represents workers in the sector.
The announcement was supported by the Associated General Contractors of America - Puerto Rico Chapter (ACGPR) and the Puerto Rico Builders Association, and although the International Union of North American Workers (LiUna) —which represents roughly 20,000 workers from construction— understands that it is correct to establish a minimum wage, it disagreed with the proposed amount.
"This order will be focused on reconstruction projects that use federal funds and what it will require is to establish the minimum wage that applies to purchases, contracts and projects of the federal government," Pierluisi said before the AGCPR chapter at an event held yesterday to welcome the entity's new Board of Directors.
The governor indicated that "it is neither more nor less than what is established in the federal executive order that proposed $10.10 per hour and now goes for $10.95, based on annual adjustments."
Since Hurricane María passed through the Island in 2017, the issue of wages in works contracted by the government for recovery has been the subject of debate, especially due to the amount of federal funds that will be paid to developers to carry out the jobs. To date, most of the funds have yet to be disbursed.
An order had already been issued by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló —in July 2018— for the payment of $15 per hour, but his successor, former Gov. Wanda Vázquez, suspended it on September 30, 2020.
"We are going to present a new executive order, but do not be scared because it is not the same as the one there used to be," Pierluisi told the contractors at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, who erupted in applause.
According to the governor, the increase is a "fair and reasonable action that seeks to ensure that it is attractive to work in Puerto Rico."
Order Raises Concern
Edison Severino, LiUna's director of organization and mobilization for Puerto Rico, opined that the governor's order constitutes a salary reduction.
“Pedro Pierluisi is lowering wages. We understand that it is important that it be enforced, because they did not want to comply with the order signed by Rosselló," he said. "If this is fulfilled, it is a salary reduction, but it is a step in the right direction (of establishing a minimum wage)."
He warned that in Puerto Rico there is a shortage of labor for all reconstruction work, and said that importing workers will be more complicated with these wages.
According to the Puerto Rico Construction & Infrastructure Cluster (PRCIC), last year the workforce was reduced by an additional 25 percent to what it had already decreased after Hurricane Maria.
Furthermore, data by the Estudios Técnicos intelligence firm revealed that in 2015 the construction industry employed roughly 36,000 workers, but that number narrowed to 21,000 in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Severino asked that the salary imposed by the executive order be used as "minimum" pay and not as a fixed salary for all workers. He affirmed that there are workers who handle more specialized equipment and that they should have a higher salary.
"We are in a situation in Puerto Rico in which we are going to receive billions [of dollars] for reconstruction and there are no workers," he said. "The only solution is going to be to bring in people from outside and that salary is not going to encourage anyone to pick up a shovel and a pickaxe to work for eight hours under the sun," he warned.
Construction Workers Are Satisfied
ACGPR President Umberto J. Donato told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the current salary for construction workers averages at $9 per hour and affirmed that he favors the governor's proposal.
"We are very pleased to hear that from the governor because it reflects the recommendations that we have been making since the executive order of the $15 was put into effect, because it creates a fair balance that allows the projects to be viable," he stated.
Donato added that the new executive order implies "more fair wages and allows to maintain viable costs. Using the federal executive order as a basis is a balance for which we have been advocating because it is an order that has been in effect for many years and applying it to projects in Puerto Rico is a fair balance."
In the case of Alfredo Martínez Álvarez, Jr., president of the Builders Association, he also expressed his satisfaction.
“We are very pleased with the position of the Governor regarding equalizing the salary of workers in the construction sector in Puerto Rico to $10.95. It is a determination that we endorse. It should be noted that this executive order that the governor is about to sign is also in accordance with the executive order signed by former President Obama in February 2014 (OE 13658) and in which a minimum wage was set for construction projects to be carried out. they are carried out with funds from the federal government," he declared.
He pointed out that setting a minimum wage is something they have asked for in recent years, because they understand that it is fair and reasonable for the industry.
First Report
Pierluisi informed that he received the first report from the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Council, which he created in order to accelerate the recovery and reconstruction process. This group is headed by State Secretary Larry Seilhamer.
The recommendations, he informed, include the list of projects on the island that should have priority and proposals to speed up construction auctions. They also suggest assisting private entities to build works of social impact.
"These recommendations will be accepted and put into effect and we continue to focus our energy on achieving good management to properly disburse these funds," the governor said. “Among the priority projects, we have included the total energy transformation of the electricity transmission and distribution system so that it can be remodeled, modernized and managed by a company like Luma Energy."
Pierluisi also reiterated his interest in developing the grounds of the former Roosevelt Roads naval base.
Meanwhile, Martínez Álvarez congratulated the governor for creating the multisector commission, which he understands represents a space for agreement between developers and representatives of the industry workers. "This decision is far from the impositions that we have experienced in the past," he said.
