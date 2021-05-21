Puerto Rico confirmed its participation in the next edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR by its Spanish acronym) on January 2022.

The news was confirmed by the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado Santiago; the executive director of FITUR, María Valcarce, and the director of Sales and Institutional Agreements for Iberia, Víctor Moneo.

The island's participation represents an opportunity to continue positioning Puerto Rico as a competitive tourism destination in the Caribbean, as well as optimizing its image.

"We will continue to bet on the tourism sector as an economic engine for the island's development. Confirming a broader presence at FITUR 2022 provides us with additional opportunities to develop our commercial and ministerial relationships at the international level," Mercado said. "At the same time, we reaffirm to all industry partners in international markets the commitment of the Government of Puerto Rico to continue facilitating alliances with the private sector that result in increased air connectivity and investment for product development."

The Tourism official explained that in FITUR 2022, Puerto Rico will have an area to hold meetings aimed at promoting the commercial and ministerial agenda of the PRTC, areas to exhibit investment projects, and products and services of Puerto Rican companies aimed at the sector. tourism, as well as an area aimed at promoting the destination through the Destination Marketing Organization of Puerto Rico (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico.

“This event, considered one of the most important in the industry worldwide, is attended by over 150,000 people. Added to this is the advantages offered by collaboration with the Iberia airline, which has a presence in 90 markets, creating the potential to reach a wide range of commercial ties and expand the projection of our tourism companies," Mercado stated.

Valcarce highlighted "the importance of the announcement of Puerto Rico's participation in FITUR in these days when we celebrate a critical edition for the recovery of tourism."

"Very good news to start the organization of the next FITUR in January with renewed hopes, and that contributes to generating confidence in this expected reactivation... I thank Puerto Rico for this confirmation and I give my warmest welcome to this magnificent Caribbean destination that adds a great asset to FITUR in its role as the quintessential hub of the Ibero-American tourism market," she said.

Moreover, Moneo affirmed that for Iberia it is "an immense joy" to resume flights between Madrid and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), in the municipality of Carolina.

"For Iberia, it is an immense joy to recover the route between Puerto Rico and Spain, between Puerto Rico and Europe, a destination that brings together all the ingredients for tourist, family and business traffic to return with all the strength of the pre-pandemic period. We are about to turn 72 years after our first flight to Puerto Rico and we do it with the same enthusiasm as the first day. We await Puerto Rico next year at FITUR with open arms. FITUR is the largest meeting point between Europe and Latin America, an essential appointment to publicize all the attributes of a destination like Puerto Rico," he asserted.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PRTC's work plan in this edition of FITUR has focused on an agenda of meetings with the main partners in the airline and cruise industries. Within the framework of the event, last Tuesday the PRTC and Iberia signed an agreement to promote Puerto Rico in the markets that the airline operates in Europe and announced the resumption of flights between Madrid and San Juan, starting on July 2, 2021, as reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Likewise, Mercado has participated, at the invitation of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in various sustainable tourism forums and in round tables where issues on the recovery of tourism at a global level are discussed.