Rep. Jenniffer González Colón (R-DR) —Puerto Rico's Resident Commissioner in the U.S. Congress— announced that she achieved a collaborative agreement between United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and the local Department of Economic Development of Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) to offer the Women Export University in Puerto Rico.

The Women Export University is a program devised by UPS to develop the capacities that will equip women entrepreneurs with the tools and resources necessary to be globally competitive and increase the participation of women-owned companies in international trade.

"I am happy to have been able to connect UPS with the DDEC so that this initiative can be launched to provide training to extremely creative and talented women on our island, especially at a time when our economy is beginning to reopen after long months that was affected by the COVID pandemic. This program represents a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs and I trust in the plans and vision of UPS and the DDEC to further expand the program on the island," González asserted in a missive.

Economic Development Secretary-designate Manuel Cidre explained that the Women Export University will help this demographic adapt to current situations "in times when they face great challenges as a result of the pandemic."

"Puerto Rican women are hard-working and enterprising, who know how to move forward, no matter the challenges they face," Cidre said. "The DDEC has several incentives available to them that positively impact economic development."

María Luisa Boyce, VP of Global Public Affairs at UPS, affirmed that the entity is "an advocate for an inclusive global business system, and we will continue our efforts to empower women entrepreneurs to learn about international growth opportunities."

The curriculum includes virtual workshops, individual consultations, knowledge and training on export strategies, tools and resources for entering new markets, knowledge on how to build an export-friendly digital presence, and guidance on package flows and the preparation of shipments for export. The workshops and seminars will be offered by UPS staff and partners.

Moreover, participants in this program will have access to incentives and assistance from UPS and the DDEC so that they can begin or increase their participation in the international market through exports.

This would be the second time that UPS has held this "university"; the first was a collaborative agreement with the city of Atlanta in the state of Georgia. The program is free of charge.

The DDEC and UPS will soon announce the start date of enrollment for the program.