SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Tuesday that he would be lifting a curfew and a ban on alcohol sales as the U.S. territory reports a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
Current restrictions prohibit certain businesses from operating between midnight and 5 a.m. and also bar alcohol sales during that time, two measures that will be lifted Thursday.
However, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said other restrictions, including an indoors mask requirement and requirement proof of vaccines at many establishments, remain in place.
When traveling to Puerto Rico, visitors must also show proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID test result taken 72 hours before departure, as well as registering on the island's Health Department COVID registry portal.
He noted that 70 percent of the island’s 3.3 million people are vaccinated, and that the positivity rate for coronavirus tests dropped to 3 percent, compared with 10 percent in August.
Puerto Rico has reported more than 150,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.
