The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado Santiago, announced today that the next Annual Conference of the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) will be held on the island.
This is the only official cruise market conference representing the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Central and South America regions. The event will be held from June 1 to 3, 2022, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.
The event will be presented in a format focused on individual meetings and facilitating greater opportunities for interaction with senior executives of the cruise lines that are members of the FCCA. The association brings together an average of more than 1,000 delegates from different industry sectors, representing 90 percent of the capacity of the cruise industry globally.
According to data provided by the PRTC, the holding of the conference in 2022 on the island is expected to generate around 2,000 room nights, with an estimated economic impact of $1.4 million.
The executive director affirmed that the event will give fresh air to the tourism industry, which has been battered throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, strict health protocols will be enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"As part of our ministerial duties and commitment to the reactivation of tourism on the Island, at the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. we are working hard to prepare the destination for the future resumption of commercial cruise trips, in a responsible and safe way, giving continuity and strengthen alliances with our partners in this important sector," Mercado said in a missive.
Meanwhile, FCCA President Michelle Paige said that the entity is eager to return to Puerto Rico for the Conference.
"The confirmation of this event reaffirms the relationship that our organization has maintained with Puerto Rico over the years and shows the potential to grow together constantly, which is really what the event is about, so this will be the place and the perfect time to bring our partners together and develop mutual and successful agreements," Paige said.
In addition to the opportunity that members of the industry will have to participate in meetings, workshops and networking events, the event has the most complete trade show in the Caribbean region. According to the FCCA, the conference held in Puerto Rico in 2019 had a record attendance of cruise line presidents and senior executives, as well as the highest number of meetings on record.
"Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for convention tourism. At the Convention District, we are ready and we receive with great enthusiasm the confirmation of the FCCA Cruise Conference 2022. The opportunities that this convention represents for the reopening of tourism on the island are promising. Our destination has everything for the tourist who visits us for professional and business reasons, but also chooses us a place to vacation since we have an unmatched entertainment offer," said Mariela Vallines Fernández, executive director of the Convention District.
As the host of the FCCA's conference, Puerto Rico will also have the opportunity to show and highlight the advantages, benefits, and beauties that the island offer. Its agenda includes social events where elements of Puerto Rican culture are highlighted, along with excursions to places of interest around the island.
"Without a doubt, the cruise industry has been one of the most affected globally by the COVID-19 pandemic. This sector is crucial for the development of tourism, jobs, and the local economy. We are confident that the return of the FCCA annual conference to Puerto Rico will contribute significantly to the strategies we are carrying out at the PRTC for the reestablishment and expansion of cruise operations, as well as providing us with an excellent opportunity to continue promoting Puerto Rico as the main cruise destination in the Caribbean," Mercado added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.