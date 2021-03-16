In order to boost the wedding and events industry in Puerto Rico's economy, the first hybrid (face-to-face and virtual) convention will be held on the island since the pandemic lockdown.
The WeddingWaysPR Virtual Expo will be held on March 19 and 20 at the Atlantic Lounge at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Similarly, on Saturday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it will be broadcast for free through ZOOM and Facebook Live.
"At first, the event was going to be held only virtually, but we made the arrangements and got the government to grant us the permit to carry out the event in person. This is certainly a big step in driving this million-dollar industry to the island's economy," said Carla Padilla Rodríguez, founder and creative director of WeddingWaysPR.
The event will bring together over 30 wedding and events suppliers to present their products and service proposals. From wedding dresses, photographers, videographers, coordinators, music, flowers, rings, and catering, among others. The expo will be transmitted on Facebook Live and those who sign up will receive a link from the ZOOM platform so that they can interact directly with the participating suppliers.
Nancy Oquendo, co-founder and expert in the tourism industry, highlighted that "with this convenient digital platform, we want to work hand in hand with the wedding industry in Puerto Rico and with the suppliers providing tools of great benefit so that they have greater exposure of their services. In this way, we contribute to local tourism becoming the preferred destination for couples around the world."
The cost of the on-site event held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado Hotel at Mar Beach Resort is $12.00 + TAX. For more information and to register –free of charge – to the WeddingWaysPR Virtual Expo virtual event click here.
About WeddingWaysPR
Puerto Rico's most comprehensive online directory of wedding providers was created in 2018 by tourism industry experts Carla Padilla Rodríguez and Nancy Oquendo. Carla Padilla, founder and creative director of WeddingWaysPR - with a vast track record in marketing and advertising - joined Nancy Oquendo, co-founder and specialist in tourism and business administration, in this electronic project that has revolutionized the wedding market.
In this directory, guests will find a wide range of suppliers for weddings services, products and more for the celebration of that special event. The main objective of this online directory is to establish Puerto Rico as the preferred destination for weddings around the world, mainly in markets such as the United States, Canada and the Caribbean and thus present them with a variety of highly qualified professionals with extensive alternatives and options for planning their wedding or event, ensuring a memorable and unforgettable experience in Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.