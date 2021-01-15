Although the $600 federal stimulus is already being disbursed in the U.S. mainland, the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, known as Hacienda, informed that the congressionally approved economic incentive for taxpayers could be issued by late February.
Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea explained that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the U.S. Treasury did not approve the draft of the local distribution plan for the aid designed for individuals, couples and dependents 17 and under. The plan was submitted only 10 hours after the bill was approved by late December.
However, Parés reported that although the document was returned with recommendations, the federal agency accepted much of its content. “We received the draft with comments from the IRS. We do not identify any recommendation that will create a greater delay in the approval of this. In fact, they accepted most of the recommendations we made," he said.
The undersecretary of Hacienda, Ángel Pantoja, estimated that the 2.8 million Puerto Rico residents who are eligible for the $1.7 billion that would be injected into the local economy could be receiving the $600 before the end of next February.
“Our interest is to begin and complete the disbursement of the $600 before the filing period begins for the year 2020, which begins at the end of February. We are estimating that the payment of the incentive does not coincide with that period of filing [taxes] and I understand that we are at a good pace," Pantoja said.
Parés acknowledged that the IRS was behind in the analysis of the draft sent compared to the continental states, but emphasized that they are ahead when compared with the payment of $1,200 last year. On that occasion, the federal agency took 36 days to approve the distribution plan.
“In this case, we are on the 16th day regarding the approval of the $600 plan. We are on our way to obtaining that approval in a shorter period... We hope that they will show the same speed that they have shown with continental American citizens," he added.
Hacienda plans to speed up the payment of the incentive using a database prepared with the information of the people who were eligible for the past economic stimulus. Once the draft is approved, the agency projects that 90-95 percent of payments will be completed in three to four weeks.
The aid may only be distributed among those who filed the application with the 2019 return. While the people who submitted the application with the 2018 return may already file the extension of the 2019 return. Otherwise, they will not be eligible for financial aid of $600.
In principle, to qualify, the individual's income must not exceed $75,000 per year. In the case of couples filing the income tax return together, the aid would reach $1,200, or $4,000 if the new amendment for the $2,000 incentive payment is approved in Congress. Couples must not have joint income above $150,000 per year.
Moreover, those under 17 who are dependent and those over 65 who are independent will also receive the $600. However, university dependents and dependents over 65 will not receive the aid.
