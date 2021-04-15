The world’s citizens are itching to travel once again – and, based on Google searches, Puerto Rico is the fastest-growing destination in the world.
According to recent travel search data calculated by Destination Insights with Google,1 which monitors travel trends, Puerto Rico is the top destination country with the highest travel interest in the world for the period between January 1 and April 7, 2021. The findings are consistent with data compiled by Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), which indicates that the Island’s tourism industry is seeing clear signs of recovery following the impacts of COVID-19.
For the week ending April 3, hotel occupancy was 83.1%nearly triple the occupancy at the start of the year and was the highest since the week ending March 17, 2019 when occupancy was 84%. Current bookings through the end of the DMO’s fiscal year are exceeding that of the record-setting pace of 2019, when the destination saw its highest numbers in tourism, in the destination’s history, including lodging revenue.
Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, said, “I am delighted to see our great industry tracking towards the bright future ahead of us, and even more so following the increasing global interest for travel to the Island. Discover Puerto Rico’s strategy of targeting responsible travelers, who are eager to abide by Puerto Rico’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, is in effect, working to attracting travelers seeking a safe and accommodating destination for 2021, and beyond.”
Beginning in March 2020, when the global pandemic began, Discover Puerto Rico has focused on creative and targeted promotional strategies – guided by data-driven insights – designed to keep the Island top-of-mind as those globally look to their future travel plans. Among the DMO's approaches was the creation of first-for-the-Caribbean virtual tours, highlighting 22 of the island’s top destinations and activities. These immersive tours, conducted virtually by local partners, drew thousands of online visitors, increasing interest in Puerto Rico for future travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.