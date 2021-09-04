Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said he will submit another tax reform with the intent of reducing the tax rate and gradually eliminate the inventory tax - an issue that concerns the island's mayors over the loss of revenue that this measure would represent.
“Yes, the tax system must be reformed. Those reports, those quarterly spreadsheets for those very small businesses have to be simplified even more. I know it was done to prevent evasion. But one thing I understand to do is that we are part of the U.S. economy and we compete primarily with the states. We compete with foreign countries and with states. We must ensure that the tax impact is less than that in the states," the governor said.
"Today, anyone gets on a plane and leaves Puerto Rico and the grocery store he had here he sets up in Orlando," he added.
Pierluisi made the remarks when participating in the Convention of the College of Certified Public Accountants in a hotel in this municipality.
He mentioned that the tax rate paid at the federal level is 21 percent while that of the island is 37.5 percent. He recalled that U.S. President Joe Biden, intends to raise the rate in the U.S. mainland to 27 percent, so his plan is to approach this number.
The governor indicated that he will make a multisectoral group to advise him on the guidelines of the new tax reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.