Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that the preliminary net income for Puerto Rico's General Fund during November reached $531 million. With this amount, total revenues for the first five months of the fiscal year amount to $4.22 billion, reflecting an increase over the same period last year.
“This figure [of $4.22 billion] represents $680 million or 19.2 percent more than what was collected during the same period of the previous year. In addition, the revenue projection for the accumulated period from July to November was exceeded by $596 million or 16.4 percent,” the secretary said.
Compared to November revenues of the previous year, a decrease in net terms of $25.9 million was observed. The tax line of individuals reflected a decrease of $19 million that could be associated with a delay in employer payments related to the days granted at the end of December. However, the behavior of the corporate tax sector continues to be stable. For this period, revenues in this area exceeded $33.3 million collected last year, or 69 percent more.
Proceeds from motor vehicle taxes exceed what is expected by $52 million or 39.8 percent. Likewise, the accumulated tax collections by foreign corporations under Law 154 totaled $732.6 million for the fiscal period from July to November, which exceeds the projection by $33 million or 4.5 percent.
Regarding the sales and use tax (IVU) collection, the secretary stressed that in the first five months of the fiscal year, there was an increase of $16.1 million over the same period last year. In November, there was an increase of $26.3 million or 25.7 percent over the same month's collections last year.
On the other hand, the taxable 7 percent sales in prepared foods of qualified merchants increased by 10.4 percent when comparing month to month. This reflects a positive response from consumers who go to businesses that have the reduced rate certificate and, therefore, encourages competition to obtain the certificate.
