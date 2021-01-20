The Puerto Rico government has started sending out the first of the $600 federal stimulus checks to local residents, which should be immediately reflected in people's bank accounts.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the first checks were sent out on Tuesday, with many more to follow.
"There is no doubt that this assistance will be a relief for many families that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 emergency. We will be working to complete the disbursements in the shortest time possible," he said.
An estimated 2.8 million Puerto Rico residents, out of a total 3.1 million people, are eligible for the $1.7 billion that will be injected into the local economy by the incentives, according to central government estimates.
To qualify, an individual's adjusted gross income (AGI) during 2019 must be no more than $87,000. For a married couple, filing jointly, the AGI must be no higher than $174,000 for 2019.
The $600 checks are for qualified individuals and qualified dependents.
Newly sworn-in President Joe Biden is proposing another stimulus check of $1,400 for qualified individuals.
The first round of stimulus checks was for $1,200 per qualified individual.
