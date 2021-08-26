The Senate of Puerto Rico approved today a bill that will increase the island's hourly minimum wage.
Senators approved the report on House Bill 338, which will raise the minimum wage to $8.50 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in Puerto Rico is $7.25 an hour.
The bill proposes another staggered increase to $9.50 by July 2023, and a third raise to $10.50 by July 1, 2024. However, the latter must be assessed by the Minimum Salary Evaluating Committee.
On Aug. 23, Senate President José Luis Dalmau -of the Popular Democratic Party- asked the plenary session to return to the Conference Committee the report on H.B. 338 on the minimum wage after reaching a consensus with La Fortaleza, which was endorsed by the legislative body.
Before that, on Aug. 19, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi had submitted the administration bill that sought to gradually increase the minimum amount of hourly pay that workers must receive on the island. The measure was presented by the governor after he received a report from a multisectoral group and experts based on empirical data that support an increase in the minimum wage.
The bill declares the public policy of the government of Puerto Rico to increase the minimum wage for Puerto Rican workers in such a way that none live below the poverty level.
