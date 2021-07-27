The Government of Puerto Rico's Department of Housing recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF a $13 million contract amendment to expand the implementation of the agency's Single Family Rehabilitation, Reconstruction & Relocation Program (R3). The contract for this work currently runs through summer 2022.
R3 is a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) assistance program that supports the repair or reconstruction of single-family homes damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria. ICF, one of the largest program managers of Puerto Rico's housing recovery efforts, will continue to administer all stages of R3 program implementation, from application through closeout.
"Our priority is getting the people of Puerto Rico back into safe, resilient homes," said Andrew H. LaVanway, ICF senior vice president and disaster management lead. "This award represents the opportunity to help more people across a larger portion of the island as PRDOH drives toward completing 3,000 home constructions this year."
ICF has successfully managed recoveries for the largest and most complex natural disasters in U.S. history. In partnership with local experts and partners, the company has implemented mitigation and recovery efforts for over 100 U.S. state and local entities, following over 50 different disaster declarations, funded by multiple federal sources.
The company supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an industry leader in end-to-end mitigation services—from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation.
