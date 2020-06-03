Faced with the realities of a global crisis due to COVID-19, natural disasters and a 14-year economic recession, Puerto Rico’s young adults now have drastically different concerns, priorities and opportunities than their predecessors.
Glorielie Santiago obtained her Bachelor’s degree just last week from the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Ponce campus in Psychology with an emphasis on rehabilitation. Santiago’s vocation in life is to work with people with mental health problems and different disabilities to help them join the workforce. But her own path toward work stability could be laden with obstacles.
Santiago just learned that she was admitted to the UPR’s Graduate School of Rehabilitation Counseling at the Río Piedras campus in San Juan. Under ordinary circumstances, she would have already started planning to move on campus or nearby, finding a part-time job to pay off her needs, or just celebrating the good news with her friends and family. Far from providing a sense of control over her future, the current circumstances engulfing Puerto Rico and the rest of the world have raised a plethora of anxieties that all boil down to the devastating state of uncertainty.
“I think my main concern in itself is not knowing what will happen. The fact that everyone is on standby waiting for something to happen or that they say ‘everything is fine,’ but not knowing when that will happen or how our lifestyles will change — that is my main concern; and not only to me but to everyone because I am sure that most of them feel that way right now,” she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Having lived in Ponce when the region was impacted by seismic activities earlier this year, the coronavirus threat, economic stagnancy and the new hurricane season are layers upon layers to her already shattered work and education expectations. Sometime after resuming classes in Ponce’s UPR — while some people are still living in shelters — and as she was still doing her practice, the governor issued an islandwide lockdown. As a result, she could not continue with her student’s practice, though she said that what little training she had gave her deeper insight into her field.
While Santiago aspires to put that knowledge and passion to use in Puerto Rico, she lamented that she would resort to emigrating if she doesn’t find a job that provides a livable income — and she’s not the only one.
Nelson Ortiz, a computer engineering student from Ana G. Méndez University’s Gurabo campus, observed that there are jobs available — especially in his high-demand field — but said that they were not well remunerated. He attributed this to a lack of competitiveness, stating that some entities have monolithic control over his particular discipline.
“I would love to stay in Puerto Rico, but if I don’t eventually find something that favors me psychologically, mentally and financially here on the island, then I will seek other alternatives… with a heavy heart,” he bemoaned. “I would go wherever the future takes me… As long as I have a good life, and I don’t want to be a millionaire either; I just want to live well, live with dignity, and keep going forward.”
Neither Ortiz nor Santiago want to leave the island, but the economic circumstances — fused with sociopolitical affairs, infrastructural damages and community vulnerability — have forced them to entertain the notion of moving to the U.S. mainland, which is currently undergoing hardships of its own in the shape of drooping unemployment numbers and ongoing protests after the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer.
Fewer People, More Job Losses
Inteligencia Económica, a local firm, estimated last week that roughly 300,000 people will leave the island within the next two years, while 417,000 jobs will have been impacted directly by the coronavirus emergency. So far, COVID-19 “has caused unemployment for 350,000 private workers, nearly 50 percent of the private sector,” the company explained.
“In 2019, employment in Puerto Rico rose to 870,000, of which 650,000 were private, and 220,000 were generated by the government. The current crisis places 343,000 jobs from five important industries at risk. If 25 percent of those jobs were lost, 85,000 jobs would be lost permanently. That is 13 percent of total private employment,” the firm warned.
When prompted with this data, Ortiz opined that the pandemic and its subsequent shrinkage effect on the population will open a window toward revolutionizing the current work culture, which could result in job creations.
“It would open a more modern market in Puerto Rico because people here are working the same way that they did some 20, 30 or even 40 years ago. This is opening the door for us to go digital, which would create more work for me too, as a computer engineering student. In my individual character, I would say that it favors me in the sense that it would create more employment in what I am studying,” the student and Evertec employee said.
A Glimmer of Hope
Heriberto Martínez, a board member of the Puerto Rico Association of Economists, explained that virtually every traditional professional field in Puerto Rico is overly saturated. Moreover, contrary to popular belief — which dictates that Master’s degrees are the new Bachelor’s — the economist affirmed that neither undergraduate or graduate levels of education would ensure employment.
“What we have to be very clear about is that this idea that the university degree represented a natural transition toward a labor market where you were going to be successful has been shown not to be the case when analyzing economic trends,” he said.
Despite a generally grim scenario for Puerto Rico’s new and upcoming generations of workers, Martínez affirmed that these young adults have new opportunities, thanks to growing consumer interest (and demand) in niche markets, such as craft beers, artisan breads, and startups. According to the economist, students upon graduating will have to face the fact that they will either have to start their own businesses or market themselves as one.
His statements were echoed by Gladys Nieves, president of EDP University, who explained that her institution focuses on niche markets and entrepreneurship.
“We are a niche university, where we notice a need in the market or society and we address it… We are focused on providing our students with the tools to lead and find a way to earn a living,” Nieves said. “We are highly aware that there really has to be that need… and that if there is no job market per se, there is still a possibility of undertaking that career.”
Ortiz himself said that he would like to take a dabble at entrepreneurship, and specifically in video games and eSports through his own indie game development company.
“Right now, [my friends and I] are developing the plans — because I’m not an artist either. You have to look for the artists and you have to wait to have some kind of budget,” he indicated.
Martínez recommends students and new graduates to learn about cooperatives and how these financial entities can assist them in their entrepreneurial ventures.
“[Co-ops] are hiring many young people interested in collaborating and forming cooperatives. Why? They don’t have previous capital, they don’t have access to credit; therefore, risk must be shared and the most effective way within the legal system in Puerto Rico to create a joint venture is with cooperativism,” he stated.
He stressed that the co-op movement has become an alternative business organization for all those who have knowledge that could be applied in a market with limited job offers.
“I believe that if we promote these two areas — niche markets and companies in collaboration with cooperatives — we will have space for young people to start their own material life project and build their vision of the country,” Martínez said.
