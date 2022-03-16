As Puerto Rico’s population is increasingly diminishing and its profile is increasingly getting older, there could be a significant impact on the recently approved Debt Adjust Plan (DAP) in terms of the revenues the government has estimated to comply with the negotiated terms of service to the debt.
“As Puerto Ricans continue to migrate and the population continues to grow old, the problem is not so much that the population is diminishing, but that those leaving are working age adults that would have been paying taxes. So, as the population continues to migrate it would become more and more difficult to comply with the responsibilities acquired, in terms of the estimated revenues,” said economist Adrian Alos, from Abexus Analytics, a business intelligence and analysis group.
Alos admitted that such a demographic change must have been taken into consideration during the debt renegotiation process, but pointed out that if the demographic changes go beyond a certain point, “revenue estimates could very well be affected.”
Such a scenario will put the Commonwealth government in a tighter situation, with the possibility of having to consider reducing costs and/or imposed new taxes to cover for the loss of revenue. With Puerto Rico still experiencing a net negative migration nowadays, this is a possible scenario and the government is aware of it.
While the government is still in the process of engineering a legislative solution, it has already implemented some measures to retain population and attract new residents, whether they are Puerto Ricans that have already left the island or foreigners.
Questioned about the, at best limited effectiveness of Acts 20 and 22 in terms of attracting new residents to the island, Alos argued that legislation has been misunderstood.
“That was not a legislation to attract new residents but to attract capital, people that were willing to spend their money here, which evidently has not had the desired effect. I’m convinced no one expected 20-22ers would have a significant effect in population or migration patterns,” he said.
Alos mentioned that so far, the only legislation approved to try and keep population was the tax incentive granted to doctors. The economist argued the measure failed because those benefitting from it were the doctors that had no intention to move out from the island.
The other legislation approved was Act 135 from 2014, which granted persons 26 years-age, or less, a tax exemption for the first $40,000 earned and a series of other incentives it they decided to develop a business.
“The problem with that law was that people didn’t know it existed, or only considered it a $40, 000 exemption until age 26. But the most import part of the law was about the benefits granted to a youth, if he or she wanted to establish a business –a reduced municipal tax rate, earned dividends– but that are very difficult to get,” Alos mentioned.
For the economist, the only alternatives left for the government to attract population are to bring people willing to come to Puerto Rico to work or study.
Regarding these the government would need to let people abroad know about the advantages the island offers to those groups, students and people of working age.
Not everybody is the same
For demographer Eduardo Burgos the problem is the emphasis on the search for a “silver bullet solution”. Instead of treating the population as a group, what needs to be done is to divide it into segments to better understand the needs of the different subgroups.
“The strategies to retain a population that is already productive, that is already established and has a family and social ties should not be the same as those used for a group of university students that are already in debt, that are convinced there are no jobs with competitive salaries, that are convinced the real estate market is not accessible to them… We need to segment these populations identify efficient strategies,” argued Burgos, while pointing out that social expectations for these groups are not the same.
Those who stay
While the people opting to stay in Puerto Rico, whether they don’t want to leave or they have no other alternative, could still be active in the island’s labor market, the fact is that they are part of the older segment of the population. Thus, this population requires more services from the government –medical services, transportation, housing, etc.– because they usually have limited and fixed incomes.
If the government is unable to collect the originally estimated revenues because of diminished labor force, it could eventually may need to cut down services.
“Of course, that is not something we will see in a short or medium term, particularly because of the current influx of federal funds. But when that money is all spent… we cannot expect a hurricane to hit us every six or ten years and get millions in federal money,” Alos said.
The situation then begs the question whether Puerto Rico will be able to comply with all its new obligations when the federal funds are all spent. While the government cannot use federal funds to pay its debt, it can use them to invest in Puerto Rico’s local economy, which in turn will provided greater revenues.
Out of the frying pan?
For Alos, history demonstrates that whenever a state or a country is in the process of repaying its debt after bankruptcy, said jurisdiction ends up revisiting its previous agreements and renegotiating a new adjustment. “Take for instance the case of Argentina… they’ve had three renegotiations in this century, since 2000. This is something very common… The situation changes, priorities change… You also have to consider that most of these bonds have a 30-year maturity, therefore, the possibility of us having to renegotiate is very high,” he estimated.
The economist likened this possibility to the situation with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).
“PREPA had negotiated a plan in 2019 and now Governor considers things have to be renegotiated because of the situation Puerto Rico now faces and how everything has changed since 2019. That could easily happen with any of the agreements we have already signed with the bondholders.
For Alos, the solutions the heralded by government DAP are only temporary.
“Everything is according to our current conditions and estimations made for the plan. If these conditions change due to, let’s say another devastating hurricane and there is another 300,000 migration –something that while extreme is entirely possible– we will definitely need to renegotiate,” Alos anticipated.
