While many experts predict that the meetings, incentive, conventions and events (MICE) segment may take several years to fully recover, Puerto Rico is experiencing a different trend.
At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of the Island developed a COVID-19 Action Plan that included many initiatives to stay engaged with consumers, meeting planners, and travel advisors.
Discover Puerto Rico began to see a substantial increase in lead volume in the middle of January 2021 and has already generated more than 296 event leads in 2021.
“As optimism continues to improve with the vaccine rollout, the sales and MICE marketing teams of Discover Puerto Rico are working diligently with our partners off and on-Island and are seeing that these efforts are being rewarded. By the end of March of 2021, weekly lead volume improved by 237 percent over January’s numbers. This means that the volume has essentially doubled each month since the beginning of 2021,” explained Ed Carey, Chief Sales Officer of Discover Puerto Rico.
It is even more encouraging that the most recent weekly lead volume is at approximately 95 percent of the volume during the same 90-day period in 2019. Discover Puerto Rico’s current pipeline of active leads is 96 percent of where it was in July 2019, with an estimated $262.1 million in economic impact for the Island. From July 2020 to March 2021, the most active segments that Puerto Rico is seeing are health and medical, finance and insurance, high-tech, meetings procurement and sports.
Cvent, one of the top digital platforms for sourcing meetings in the industry, has been analyzing which destinations are accelerating their share of total demand vs. competitive destinations in February and March compared to the previous six months. In February, Puerto Rico was one of the top performers for acceleration seeing a 219 percent increase, while in March, Puerto Rico saw a 125 percent increase.
To continue efforts to attract more business to the Island, Discover Puerto Rico will host three top MICE industry executives, to learn first-hand about El Distrito T-Mobile at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. The industry executives who will attend are, Roger Dow, President and CEO of U.S. Travel Association; Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International; and Sherrif Karamat, President and CEO of the Professional Convention Managers Association (PCMA).
“We are seeing positive signs for the MICE segment as people become more comfortable with traveling. Puerto Rico is a domestic destination with an international appeal and is uniquely positioned to compete very well with both domestic warm weather and international destinations in the post-Covid world. We are confident that our best years are in front of us," Carey stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.