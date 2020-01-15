Despite the recent earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico, the island’s tourism comeback after Hurricane Maria in 2017 remains on track, with several hotel openings scheduled for this year.
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, has been quick to send the word out that most of the damages reported in last week’s earthquakes were in the southern region, including Guánica and Ponce.
As such, the construction work to expand Puerto Rico’s hotel offerings with new luxury accommodations and some re-openings, are continuing as scheduled. These hotels will join the ranks of several that have opened in recent months, such as the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico in Río Grande.
Aloft Hotel at the Convention Center is scheduled to open in early February. The new hotel, located at El Distrito, which aims to be the mecca of entertainment in the Caribbean, will feature 177 rooms, a rooftop infinity pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
With an investment of an estimated $13.5 million, Aloft hopes to attract business travelers and a younger clientele with its competitive rates. “Aloft San Juan is a vibrant new hotel featuring loft-inspired design that is redefining modern travel,” the company said in a statement.
To ramp up its entertainment offerings, El Distrito is also opening the $40 million Coca Cola Music Hall in March, which will feature concerts by the likes of Ednita Nazario and Draco Rosa.
“We believe that the quality [of the Music Hall] will achieve a high demand in the production of shows and events that, in turn, will increase our number of visitors and increase room requests,” said Federico Stubbe, president of Prisa Group, the developer of District San Juan.
El Conquistador, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Fajardo severely damaged by Maria, is scheduled to reopen around the fall, after a $100 million renovation. The hotel, with more than 900 guest rooms and a wide variety of restaurants and other eateries, has already had a soft opening in recent months.
El Conquistador’s jewel is widely considered to be Palomino Island, a private 100-acre island that is reached by the hotel’s own ferry. Guests can relax on the beach, swim and snorkel in this private getaway. The resort also has Las Casitas Villas, with one, two or three-bedroom villas, which are perfect for families.
Meanwhile, Four Seasons Cayo Largo is scheduled to open on 610 acres of beachfront property in Fajardo in late 2020. The facility will feature 136 rooms, “five-star luxury” and an 18-hole golf course. The total investment for the project has not been disclosed.
“The project has been designed as a villa-style, low-density resort with more than half of the rooms and suites containing private plunge pools. The plan, envisioned by a world-class architectural and landscape team, also calls for multiple communal pools, a five-star spa and fitness center, a kids- and teen-center for families, indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, multiple restaurants providing a variety of dining and entertainment options and complementary retail set around an intimate market square,” the company said in a statement.
In addition to the resort and golf course, 270 acres are being set aside for 315 for-sale residences, 75 of which will be Four Seasons branded.
Finally, the highly anticipated Zafira St. Clair in Vieques, is set to open in late 2020. With an estimated $50 million investment, the luxury hotel will feature 118 suites and villas, an infinity pool, a gym, spa, restaurants and a night club.
British businessman Keith St. Clair has said that the economy of the island municipality of Vieques should receive a big boost from Zafira’s opening, as the venue should attract more international visitors to the so-called Isla Nena. The hotel will also provide around 60 direct jobs, which is important for the small island.
A Question Mark on an All-inclusive Resort in Guánica
The only hotel opening that seems to be facing a question mark is the Dreams Resort and Spa Puerto Rico in Guánica, located near the UNESCO-designated world biosphere reserve of the Guánica Dry Forest. Originally scheduled to open in 2018, the inauguration was pushed back to 2020 after Maria.
The all-inclusive resort will have 250 rooms, a spa, clubs for kids and teens, and a wide variety of water sports, such as snorkeling, kayaking and diving. Guests can also take day trips to Gilligan’s Island, a popular destination among locals. Dreams Resorts has not disclosed the total investment for the project.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL could not reach company officials to inquire about the current state of the project after the recent earthquakes.
