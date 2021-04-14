Which way does the wind blow?
The next three years are poised to induce little growth in Puerto Rico’s economy, according to a report by economist José J. Villamil and the Division of Analysis and Public Economy at Estudios Técnicos Inc.
The baseline scenario provided by Estudios Técnicos, a consulting firm, indicates that in 2021, the island’s Gross National Product (GNP) will contract by -0.9 percent in 2021, but will experience some modest growth of 1.5 percent in 2022 and 2 percent in 2023, following a contraction of -4.4 percent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. By contrast, the U.S. mainland projects an economic recovery of more than 4 percent in 2021.
Among the concerning issues that will have an impact on the economy, they pointed to a consensus that nearly 100,000 jobs will be lost permanently on the island, while “many” small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) will close permanently as well, due to government-mandated business restrictions enacted to curb the spread of COVID-19. Since the virus was first detected on the island in mid-March 2020, many segments of the economy have been operating with reduced schedules and client occupancy rates, and some have been forced to remain closed altogether, such as bars and nightclubs.
The Caveats
Even as more than 1 million Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for a population of roughly 3.2 million, and just as all residents ages 16 or older were deemed eligible to be inoculated, Villamil warned that the pandemic “will take time to be controlled and that will have an impact in 2021.” Meanwhile, the island’s population is expected to progressively decline and reach some 3.0 million residents in 2025, representing another drop of about 200,000.
Some aspects that could change the outcome of the GNP forecasts for the better, per the firm, are streamlining the disbursements of federal funds allocated under the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief Program (CDBG-DR), enhancing air transshipment activity and/or U.S. President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief packages.
On the other hand, a worse predicament would be expected if the COVID-19 is not controlled at the projected timeline, if Puerto Rico’s debt massive restructuring is not resolved early in 2021, if the conflict between the Legislature and the Executive becomes an obstacle, and/or if more events arise that would tarnish Puerto Rico’s financial credibility, the report said. “Among the events that will impact the estimates in one direction or another is the change in the composition of the Oversight Board and what attitude the new Board will take regarding economic development.”
Moreover, Villamil underscored the need to prioritize reshoring pharmaceuticals rather than ‘near-shoring’ these manufacturing facilities. Then-President Donald Trump reiterated “fire China, hire Puerto Rico” as part of his administration’s intent to reshore U.S. pharmaceuticals in China to the island, thus eliminating the nation’s reliance on its competitor and boosting Puerto Rico’s economy. However, if the White House were to give more importance to near-shoring, Puerto Rico would be competing not only against other U.S. jurisdictions, but the mainland’s neighboring countries, such as Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama.
“What is most needed is to have a clear vision of where we want to be in five, 10 and 20 years as a society, and establish strategies and concrete actions, starting with some very short term, to achieve that vision. Without a sense of direction that would give us that vision of what we want as a society and as an economy, our future will be one to which we will arrive accidentally, the sum of decisions made on specific matters, sometimes by us and sometimes by others,” Villamil stated.
