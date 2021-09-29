Puerto Rico’s real gross-domestic product (GDP) increased slightly by 0.3 percent in 2019 after decreasing 2.4 percent in 2018, which reflected the immediate impact of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, according to newly released estimates by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
The statistics released this week are the BEA’s first official release of GDP for Puerto Rico. The release includes updated estimates for 2012 to 2018 that incorporate new and additional source data and methodology improvements to the prototype GDP statistics that were released in September 2020.
The report found that the pharmaceutical industry continue to be important for Puerto Rico, as the increase in real GDP in 2019 reflected an increase in the island’s exports. “Although private inventory investment, government spending, and consumer spending declined, these decreases were largely offset by a decrease in imports, which is a subtraction item in the calculation of GDP.
“Pharmaceuticals and organic chemicals were the largest contributors to both the growth in exports and the decline in imports in 2019. Exports increased 0.7 percent, while imports decreased 9.1 percent. The primary contributor to the decrease in private inventory investment was the chemical manufacturing industry, which includes pharmaceutical manufacturers,” stated the BEA report.
Meanwhile, government spending decreased 11.4 percent in 2019 as spending on disaster recovery activities slowed after Maria. “The largest decline was in gross investment in structures by the central government as major repairs to the power grid, which was damaged in 2017 by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, were completed in 2018,” as per the BEA.
At the same time, consumer spending decreased slightly by 0.5 percent in 2019. The federal agency explained that purchases of durable goods decreased 3.6 percent as disaster-related insurance payouts and government payments to households, which supported consumer spending in 2018, declined.
“Puerto Rico GDP includes production owned by nonresidents, such as nonresident multinational enterprises. In Puerto Rico, subsidiaries of large nonresident multinational enterprises operate within the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, as well as the medical device manufacturing and computer services industries,” noted the BEA.
Importance of Data
Accurate GDP statistics for the U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, contribute to a better understanding of economic development and recovery in these areas, explained the BEA. “For example, to date, Congress has appropriated more than $60 billion for Puerto Rico recovery efforts following hurricanes in 2017 and earthquakes in 2020. High-quality GDP statistics assist policymakers in gauging the impact of such funding on Puerto Rico’s economy,” the report added.
As noted by BEA economists Sabrina L. Montes and Aya Hamano: “The 2015 Puerto Rico debt crisis and the September 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria caused widespread hardship and then physical devastation on the island. These economic catastrophes highlighted the pressing need for more modern Puerto Rico GDP statistics to facilitate recovery efforts.”
The BEA explained that it estimates Puerto Rico GDP using an expenditure approach (aggregating estimates of consumer spending, business investment, government spending, and net exports). “This is the approach that BEA uses for its featured measure of quarterly national GDP. This is also the methodology used by BEA for estimating GDP for the other U.S. territories. Put simply, this means BEA estimates each territory as if it was a country,” the agency said.
For a complete picture, the BEA also uses data from both the Puerto Rico government and the federal government. “Federal economic data collection alone is not sufficient to measure all components of Puerto Rico GDP. For example, territorial and municipal government spending is not covered by federal surveys,” the BEA stated.
Effect of Natural Disasters on GDP
In general, the full economic effects of natural disasters and disease outbreaks on GDP cannot be separately quantified, because the impacts are generally embedded in the various data sets used in the estimation processes and cannot be separately identified, according to the BEA.
For example, Hurricanes Irma and Maria disrupted manufacturing production and exports of pharmaceutical products in Puerto Rico as companies had to repair damage to their facilities and shift to alternative sources of power until Puerto Rico’s power grid could be repaired. “Other types of production, like rebuilding activities, increased following the hurricanes as damaged infrastructure was restored. The hurricanes also affected consumer spending. Immediately after the hurricanes, households’ ability to purchase goods and services was restricted as many businesses had temporarily closed. After households began to receive disaster-related insurance payouts and government benefit payments, they began to replace cars, appliances, and other goods destroyed by the hurricanes,” said the report.
These effects on production and consumption are reflected—but not separately identified—in the data that BEA uses to prepare the estimates of GDP for Puerto Rico; consequently, it is not possible to precisely determine the overall impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on GDP, the federal agency concluded.
Updated Once a Year
The statistics released by the BEA incorporate new and updated source data and methodology improvements to the September 2020 prototype Puerto Rico GDP statistics.
As improved source data become available, the BEA will incorporate the information and will release updated estimates once a year. Approximately every five years, BEA will conduct a “comprehensive” update, which will incorporate the most extensive source data available and introduce major methodological changes.
The new estimates show that real GDP decreased less than previously estimated between 2012 and 2017, primarily reflecting revisions to consumer spending, private inventory investment, and exports of “all other” services, explained the BEA. “In 2018, real GDP decreased more than previously estimated, primarily reflecting downward revisions to private inventory investment and exports of all other services.
Consumer spending also decreased less than previously estimated between 2012 and 2017, reflecting the incorporation of other data on retail sector and services sector sales to households.
Meanwhile, private inventory investment also decreased less over this period than previously estimated, reflecting the incorporation of other data on business inventories for the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors. Inventory investment was revised down in 2018, reflecting the incorporation of data on business inventories collected from publicly filed company financial statements, said the BEA.
However, exports of all other services, which includes computer services such as software licenses and downloads, increased more than previously estimated between 2012 and 2017, reflecting the incorporation of other data on revenues of the information sector. “In 2018, exports of all other services increased less than previously estimated, reflecting improvements to the annual indicator series for exports of computer services,” according to the federal agency.
Puerto Rico Economy During COVID
The BEA numbers do not include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the data does not include 2020. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Puerto Rico’s GDP dropped by 3.2 percent in fiscal year 2020, according to the Planning Board’s 2020 Economic Report.
“The effects of these events (natural disasters and COVID) will be reflected over several years and will take time for the economic recovery. In addition, they present statistical data that show the increase in federal transfers that reached the island as a result of these events,” said Manuel Hidalgo Rivera, the designated president of the Planning Board.
“Also, different variables are highlighted including Gross Product (GNP), which totaled [nearly] $70.19 billion at current prices. At constant or real prices, this variable registered a value of [more than] $5.64 billion at 1954 prices, which reflected a decrease of 3.2 percent, a drop of 5.0 percentage points with respect to fiscal year 2019.”
The total economic impact of the various measures contained in the lockdown and other executive orders to fight the COVID pandemic was estimated, according to the information available at the time, at $691.6 million, representing 0.01 percent of the island’s Gross Product at current prices.
This number includes an impact of $44.0 million in payroll in the government sector, due to the effect of the “suspension of services” during the lockdown and other executive orders.
This economic downturn would surely have been bigger if it weren’t for the billions in federal pandemic stimulus funds that Puerto Rico has received for individuals, including those who lost their jobs during the COVID emergency; businesses of all sizes through the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Business Interruption grants; as well as specific allocations for education, tourism, hospitals and local municipalities, among others.
The 408-page Planning Board report notes that in Puerto Rico, small and midsize businesses (PyMEs by the Spanish acronym) represent approximately 80.8 percent of businesses, 38.6 percent of total formal jobs, and 35.6 percent of total paid payroll. “Although they appear as a key element in the development of entrepreneurship, PyMEs have proven to be very vulnerable to economic fluctuations, and not only are they the most affected, but also the ones that take the longest to recover in times of crisis,” Hidalgo said.
