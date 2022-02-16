A sustainable future starts with a doing away with leadership’s rhetoric of over-promising and delivering mistakes that are paid in dollars and lead to being $132 billion in debt. Fortunately, the new Plan of Adjustment submitted by the FOMB brought the price for debt services down to 25 cents to 8 cents on the dollar, according business strategist David Allio.
With the framework in place, it is now up to Puerto Rico to stick to the path provided by Jaresko and the new Plan of Adjustment to build towards a future without promises it can’t afford. Puerto Rico “needs to seriously balance its priorities in terms of the allocation of the finite resources that exist,” Allio said in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The teachers’ protests from the last week show how the government jumps to quick fixes in a pinch. After not receiving a raise in about 6-7 years, there is no doubt that teachers deserve one, but the resources aren’t there. What begin as a pension discussion became a promise for a permanent annual raise of $1000.
“It is frightening and downright depressing to think that Puerto Rico could lose its best and last chance to finally reach sustainability and self-determination,” Allio said of the protest’s results. “As well as ceasing unbudgeted raises and pensions, the island needs to address its current offerings for investment and growth.”
Various organizations have touted the possibility for Puerto Rico to become a Silicon Valley-esque technology hub, especially for those involved in the blockchain and crypto industries. Blockchain has realworld applications for tracking assets, shipments, and even legal documents and certifications. The technologies that run on the blockchain –cryptocurrencies and NFTs– are less dependable, their values not backed by any country or finite resource.
At the end of January, Bitcoin dropped by 50% from its all-time high. The repercussions of the unpredictability of cryptocurrencies, along with the fact that NFTs’ values, are fairly arbitrary and make this sector of technology and finance a less than desirable target to bring to the island to create significant growth.
According to Allio, Law 60, for attracting revenue to the island, is akin to building a house on sand.
“Using the tax system to attract is not necessarily sustainable, because you’re giving away what you need to further develop not only those industries, but your society,” he explained. Law 60 and the social rhetoric surrounding it also creates new problems for the government, and a dual society of those who benefit, and those who don’t.
Another issue is what these businesses will do if the global minimum tax rate is set at 15%, which could take effect by 2023. “Puerto Rico has granted so many exemptions in so many industries, some grandfathered, some new, and it will be a difficult conversation to reevaluate and restructure them in order to enable Puerto Rico to come into compliance with what the US and other nations agree on as a minimum tax threshold,” Allio argued. Over time, the tax exemptions granted have had a regressive effect. Excise and sales taxes, of which Puerto Rico has some of the highest in the country, affect lower income groups the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.