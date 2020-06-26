Duck Donuts, known for serving “Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!” donuts, has announced the grand opening of its first Puerto Rico franchise location in Plaza Río Hondo, Bayamón.
This store marks the first of three Duck Donuts franchise locations coming to Puerto Rico over the next three years.
The 1,289 sq. ft. retail store reflects the franchise’s newly redesigned iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to donuts, the Bayamón location will also serve Puerto Rican coffee from Gustos Coffee Co, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes and other retail items.
Duck Donuts is committed to customer and employee safety as Puerto Rico recovers from COVID-19. Employees will wear face coverings, high-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized, and the store will remain in compliance with all local and federal cleanliness guidelines.
Customers are encouraged to order online in advance and can choose to pick up their orders curbside or in the store. Fifty percent of in-store seating has been removed and customers will be asked to wear face mask and maintain a six-foot distance from one another. Like all Duck Donuts, pickup orders will be made to order and handed over warm to customers at their scheduled pickup time.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles. For Puerto Rico, Duck Donuts has created a new combination as tribute to the classic flavors of guava and cream cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.