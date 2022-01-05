Economic Development Bank (EDB) president Luis Alemañy González, announced last week several positive economic indicators pointed to an improvement on the Puerto Rico’s economy during the year 2021, despite the great losses caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The announcement was made through the Center for Economic Studies, an entity created under his administration.
Despite some signs of fragility due to the restrictive measures that have been ordered to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the business sector shows a 23.6% increase in retail sales during the first 10 months of 2021, or $30.3 billion, when compared to the same period in 2020.
Also, sales tax revenues reflected a similar pattern, since they increased 9.5% during the same period, totaling more than $2 billion. Nevertheless, revenues in this area are 16.1% less than those of 2019.
Similarly, jobs in in the business sector increased by 6.9% during the first 11 months of 2021 versus what was reported in 2020. Still, the sector has not recovered to the same employment level as that prior to the pandemic.
“When analyzing the different economic sectors, we see an improvement that confirms the recovery process. Statistics in the construction and manufacturing industries are some of the variables that also weigh-in in this analysis,” said Alemañy González.
For example, employment in the construction sector showed an increase of 14.1% between January and November 2021, for a total of 30,100 jobs, when compared to that same period in 2020.
Also within the same period, there was a 16’% rise in cement sales during 2021, for a total of 14.4 million bags. Cement sales for 2021 compared favorably with those reported for 2014.
Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector continued with its upward trend, registering an increase of 5.5% in the number of employees, for a total of 77,900 salaried jobs within the January-November 2021 period. In his analysis, Alemañy González highlighted that the total number of workers for the sector is 3.7% higher than that reported in 2019.
As presented in the economic summary prepared by the EDB, this variable has been growing year-on-year for 15 consecutive months, largely due to an increase in the production of medicines and medical equipment in areas close to the United States.
Another variable that will be revised in 2022, which also shows a 3.1% increase is the non-agricultural salaried employment. This sector totaled 855,300 jobs in the first 11 months of 2021. This number is estimated to increase, according to a study by the Reserve Bank of New York, which showed that salaried employment in Puerto Rico would exceed the number of registered jobs by 20,000 to 30,000 additional positions.
The EDB’s Economic Activity Index, although it suffered a 1.7% loss during fiscal year 2020, experienced an increase of 2.8% between January and November 2021.
“Puerto Rico’s economy faces many challenges, but despite all those challenges we managed to reach encouraging indicators. We began working since day one, at the Economic Development Bank to facilitate this economic growth and in 2022 we will continue to fight with the same spirit we did before in favor of Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurs,” concluded Alemañy González.
Despite some signs of fragility, the business sector showed a 23.6% increase in retail sales during 2021.
The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 5.5% in the number of employees, for a total of 77,900 salaried jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.