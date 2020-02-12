One year after the deal was approved on about $17.6 billion worth of Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym), representing 24 percent of Puerto Rico’s bonded debt load, nonprofit Espacios Abiertos released a study arguing against the proclaimed savings.
According to economist Daniel Santamaría Ots, the $17 billion of savings in the Cofina deal is erroneous. “That calculation, still defended by the [Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB)] and the [commonwealth] government defies the laws of finance, ignores basic principles of asset valuation and calls into question the capacity or intention of those who are supposed to defend the interests of the people of Puerto Rico before the bondholders,” he said.
Santamaría said the deal incorrectly calculated the savings against a 100 percent repayment “promise” that was broken when the island went bankrupt in 2016. The 100 percent benchmark should not have been the starting point for negotiations. Instead, it should have been the Cofina bonds’ price levels in the weeks before Hurricane Maria hit the island in Sept. 2017, he charged. The bonds surged after the hurricane, as the markets reflected the expectations of massive federal aid to Puerto Rico.
He also said the deal overestimated savings from structural reforms and underestimated the contractive effects of austerity measures. These “errors” can be seen in the six fiscal plans that Puerto Rico has had between March 2017 and May 2019, which have had to be “constantly” updated and reworked.
The fiscal plan revisions have included savings projections, population estimates and real gross national product (GNP) growth. As a result, Puerto Rico’s ability to pay has been overestimated, as have the projected savings, Santamaría said.
Cofina bonds are backed by sales tax revenues. The deal, which was approved by U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain, allowed senior bondholders to recover 93 percent of their original investment, while junior bondholders recovered only 56 percent.
Supporters of the deal noted that the Cofina agreement will decrease debt service on the sales tax-backed debt by $17.5 billion over nearly 40 years, saving the island about $456 million every year.
Deal Reached On GOs
Meanwhile, the oversight board and major creditors of General Obligation (GO) debt, reached an agreement on $35 billion of outstanding liabilities. The settlement reduces the commonwealth outstanding debt by $24 billion, representing a decrease of 70 percent. The supporting parties include holders of 45 percent of Puerto Rico’s constitutional debt.
“Bankruptcy is holding Puerto Rico back. We need to resolve it and with this agreement, Puerto Rico will resolve it faster, protecting the pensions of retirees and the government services the people of Puerto Rico need and deserve as specified in the Oversight Board’s certified Fiscal Plan and budget,” said FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko.
“This agreement among a cross-section of major creditors and the oversight board represents a significant step forward for Puerto Rico on its path to exiting bankruptcy on sound financial footing,” said Matt Rodrigue of Miller Buckfire & Co., in his capacity as the Lawful Constitutional Debt Coalition’s financial advisor.
“In addition to reducing the commonwealth’s outstanding debt by approximately $24 billion, the settlement shortens the timeline for debt repayment by 10 years and places a cap on annual debt service, which will keep payments at or below 9.16 percent of government revenues,” he added.
Santamaría also criticized the GO deal, saying “these bonds were what the board allegedly wanted to challenge for violating constitutional limits.
“Initially, the board offered the possibility of agreeing with the 2014 GO bondholders with cuts of 65 percent, that is, their recovery value would be 35 cents per dollar if the bondholders agreed. After the pre-agreement, they are already trading at 70 cents per dollar,” he noted. “Puerto Rico is heading towards unsustainable payments of its debt. It has already happened with Cofina… it is happening with the central government bonds.”
