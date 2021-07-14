In its most recent report, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) outlined the public debt outlook for the U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, six years after the central government said the debt was “not payable” and five years after the creation of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) under the federal PROMESA law.
With regard to Puerto Rico, the GAO underscored that the island has been in default since Aug. 2015, and debt restructuring agreements were finalized without audited financial statements. It was not until 2018 when the government achieved its first debt restructuring agreement through the Title VI restructuring process established by PROMESA. Since then, Puerto Rico has entered other restructuring agreements, the most noteworthy of which include those for the P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, the Sales Tax Financing Corp., and the P.R. Electric Power Authority.
However, the GAO noted that the government of Puerto Rico has failed to provide the audited financial information corresponding to fiscal years (FYs) 2018 and 2019.
“As we have reported previously, the timely release of audited financial information has been a long-standing challenge for Puerto Rico. Generally, municipal issuers are required to submit audited financial statements nine months after the end of the fiscal year. Currently, Puerto Rico’s fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019 audited financial statements are outstanding, and all of the debt restructuring agreements were made absent timely audited financial statements,” the report states, adding that “audited financial statements provide useful and necessary insight into government operations and are critical to maintaining accountability.”
Therefore, the most recent data is from FY 2017. When comparing data from FYs 2016 and 2017, the GAO found that the total revenue remained constant between both fiscal years, at roughly $30 billion.
“In FY 2017, $21.2 billion in total revenue was generated by the primary government and $8.6 billion was generated by component units. Puerto Rico’s general revenue was $12.3 billion in FY 2016 and increased to $12.5 billion in FY 2017, an overall increase of 2 percent. In FY 2017, program revenue comprised 58 percent of total revenue,” the federal entity disclosed.
Puerto Rico’s total expenses in FY 2016 were $34.9 billion, and $33 billion in the following fiscal year, which represents a decline of 6 percent in government spending. Of the total expenses reported for FY 2017, $21.6 billion were incurred by the central government and $11.3 billion by the government’s multiple component units.
“Puerto Rico’s longstanding deficits persisted in 2017, as expenses exceeded revenue by about $3.1 billion,” the agency observed, adding that Puerto Rico had a deficit of $5 billion in FY 2016.
Moving Forward
The GAO affirmed that there are two significant factors that will determine Puerto Rico’s future capacity to repay its restructured debt - the outcome of the ongoing debt restructuring process, and Puerto Rico’s ability to generate sustained economic growth.
Moreover, the disbursement of federal funds will also impact the island’s economic outlook.
“Puerto Rico’s future ability to repay its restructured debt will ultimately depend on the outcome of all outstanding debt restructuring agreements, including pending agreements, and on the terms of repayment established with creditors, including interest rates and debt repayment schedules,” the report details.
Alas, the GAO said that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Puerto Rico’s ability to foster sustained economic growth is uncertain.
The FOMB’s Fiscal Plan for the Puerto Rico government, certified in April 2021, contemplates an estimated $43.5 billion in federal coronavirus-related funding, in addition to the expected $84 billion in disaster relief funding, mainly from Hurricane Maria in 2017.
The plan outlines that, based on how these funds are spent, they “will impact the economy in various ways, such as building the capital stock of the territory through constructing and repairing buildings or utilities, directly affecting the economy through spurring consumption of goods and services, or funding programs and services. As such, federal funding may have a stimulative (sic.) effect on the economy that can generate economic growth, which increases tax revenue and the ability to repay debt.”
Challenges Ahead
But there are still roadblocks ahead. One of these is the migration pattern of Puerto Ricans moving to the U.S. mainland.
In fact, the Oversight Board’s Fiscal Plan estimates that by 2026, there will be 10 percent fewer people living on the island than there were in FY 2019, and by FY 2051 that decline is expected to grow to 33 percent. “Outmigration results in a diminished workforce and tax base, which strains a territory’s economy and finances,” the GAO noted.
In addition, the local government’s three main public pension systems are “nearly insolvent,” while its units reported a combined net pension liability of roughly $56 billion as of the end of FY 2017, which was 81 percent of the Gross National Product (GNP) that year.
Meanwhile, the GAO noted that tourism —which typically made up 8 percent of Puerto Rico’s economy prior to the pandemic— was severely affected by the coronavirus, contributing to losses in government revenue. For instance, there were 402,960 air arrivals in Puerto Rico in Aug. 2019 versus 141,413 in Aug. 2020.
To tackle this, Discover Puerto Rico —the island’s destination marketing organization (DMO)— shared last week details of its new strategic business marketing plan for 2021 and 2022. In it, the DMO set a goal of helping stabilize the island’s economy through tourism.
AAFAF Reacts
Omar J. Marrero Díaz, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by Spanish acronym), addressed a letter to Gene Dodaro, the Comptroller General of the United States, in regard to the report.
In the missive, Marrero highlighted the successful restructurings of several agencies and the administration’s efforts to boost public transparency, although he acknowledged the delay of the government’s audited financial statements.
However, he differed from GAO’s assessment on the factors that would sway the government’s ability to repay the debt.
“The Government objects to GAO’s statement related to the disbursement of federal funding as a factor influencing Puerto Rico’s ability to repay its debt. Federal funding received by Puerto Rico is strictly used for the intended purposes and is never considered as a source of repayment for public debt,” he argued.
He added that “several federal actions are central to addressing Puerto Rico’s economic and fiscal viability.”
Specifically, Marrero underscored congressional and Executive actions needed to address critical challenges, among which he pointed to matching Medicaid funding received on the island to that of a state, as well as providing “full extension” of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit to Puerto Rico families. This, he said, “could make a very big difference in improving the conditions for economic growth to take place in the territory.”
Marrero, who was appointed by a pro-statehood administration, also called to resolve the island’s “undemocratic and unequal” territorial status.
“The question of Puerto Rico’s ultimate political status and relationship with the Federal Government is inherently linked to the island’s prospects for economic growth, and therefore its capacity to repay its debts. By allowing Congress and the federal Executive Branch to treat Puerto Rico differently and in ways that discriminate against the island and its residents, the current territorial status inherently limits economic growth,” he asserted.
