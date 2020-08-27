During the first semester of 2020, the retail sales sector showed a fall of 15.7 percent, equivalent to a loss in revenue of $2.5 billion and a decrease in collections of the Sales & Use Tax (IVU by its Spanish acronym) of $230 million, according to the report of the Trade and Export Co. (CCE by its Spanish initials) on Retail Sales in Puerto Rico.
The most recent data shows that May and June sales reflected a drop of 23.8 percent with retail sales in May of nearly $1.8 billion, compared to 2019 when the total was over $2.3 billion.
This conclusion was expected by the experts of the Puerto Rico's economic sector, since the COVID-19 pandemic has paralyzed a large part of the island's economy, in addition to having changed the consumption patterns of its residents, who at this time are focused on making essential expenses.
"May was the third month of the lockdown and the commercial reopening was at the end of this month, so sales fell dramatically. There has also been a change in internet shopping, which was seen a few years ago, but accelerated with COVID-19. In June, there was an increase of 9.7 percent compared to the previous year, from $2,393 million ($2.4 billion) in 2019 to $2,625 million ($2.6 billion) in 2020. Already in June, there was the third and fourth phase of the economic opening, trade was reactivated, and federal aid entered," said Manuel Laboy, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).
During the first months of the pandemic, jobs were significantly reduced, while unnecessary purchases declined, directly affecting the private commercial sector, especially small and medium-sized businesses, also known as pymes.
"In April, there was a massive job loss, about 120,000, and the garrison began. In June, there was already an opening and funds from the CARES Act entered with the $1,200 [stimulus] for all citizens, and the unemployment program supplement. In August, the $600 of unemployment ran out and there are no other $1,200, which should have an economic impact on families. You have to find a way to minimize health risk to achieve a balance in the economy, analyze where you have to move to achieve it," economist Joaquín Villamil said.
Reality Changed
Moreover, Laboy stated, “2020 is a world very different from 2019 when there was some economic growth that was later affected by the earthquakes and COVID-19. In May of this year there was also a decrease in the sale of electronic items and an increase in pharmacies and supermarkets. June was a better month, but gas stations, convenience stores, jewelry, and department stores lagged behind, compared to 2019."
The change in consumers' lifestyle altered their consumption pattern and the places to visit to find basic necessities, since many businesses are closed by executive order and others are restricted in their hours and occupancy capacity.
"Sales in pharmacies increased, not only for medications; these establishments became convenience stores. 15 years ago, they were to buy only medicines, but now they are almost department stores. In May, sales fell in small and medium-sized businesses. In June, large companies, not chains, such as ‘cash and carry’ stores lost sales compared to 2019, while large chains sold more," Villamil explained.
To mitigate the economic impact that is forecast in the coming months in the commercial sector, Laboy underscored that businesses must remain open to avoid a more complicated and catastrophic financial outlook.
"The time has come when we have to find a way to protect health, but not at the expense of the private sector. We cannot continue adding more uncertainty, because the risk can be disastrous. We cannot expose ourselves to more local businesses closing," the official warned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.