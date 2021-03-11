Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced today the provisions of the upcoming executive order to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Executive Order 2021-019 will come into effect next Monday, March 15 and will remain in effect until Sunday, April 11, subject to amendments.
As with the present government mandate, an island-wide curfew will be active from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Likewise, businesses will be allowed to run their operations from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., with exceptions for exempt establishments, such as gas stations.
However, the governor affirmed that this legal resource does include fewer restrictions than its predecessors, citing that "our people in the vast majority are protecting themselves and are complying" with the rules to curb the pandemic. Moreover, he affirmed that his administration is paving the way toward economic recovery.
As such, both restaurants and movie theaters will be able to fill their establishments to 50 percent capacity, a 20-percent increase from the current limitation. As with all allowed commercial activity, they must ensure physical distancing of 6 feet, as well as disinfection protocols and mandatory mask use.
Meanwhile, theaters will be allowed to resume their activities with up to 30 percent capacity. On the latter, Pierluisi stressed the need to reestablish cultural events.
The need to request waivers for social activities in social venues such as restaurants or activity rooms is limited, he said.
Moreover, maritime transportation for tourists to the municipal islands to Vieques and Culebra will be reinstated, but their travel will be subject to restrictions established by the respective mayors.
On another hand, residents will be able to visit senior citizens in nursing homes, and visits to prisons and juvenile detention centers will also be permitted.
Lastly, head starts and early head starts will be allowed to open, as long as they are in compliance with the established protocols.
"As you can see, the changes to the executive order are few and prudent.," the governor said at the press conference, underscoring a "gradual reopening to mitigate the damages and head prudently toward a return to normalcy."
To read OE 2020-019 (in Spanish), click here.
