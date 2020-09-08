Given the expiration of the current executive order (EO 2020-062) -which addresses the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island-, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (Asore by its Spanish acronym), Gadiel Lebrón, informed that in recent days they sent a letter to Gov. Wanda Vázquez with a series of recommendations regarding the restaurant operations and their measures to control the virus.
"We sent a letter to the governor where we commit to continue with the strict protocols that we have implemented since the beginning of this pandemic that has allowed restaurants to operate without putting the health of their employees and customers at risk. Likewise, we suggest some alternatives to allow restaurants to operate with a little more flexibility, but maintaining control within the situation we are facing," Lebrón said in a missive.
Among the requests sent to the governor is to open dining rooms on Sundays and that alcohol sales and consumption be allowed within restaurants seven days a week until their respective closing times allow, only for those customers who are consuming food inside restaurants. Presently, there is a dry law enacted from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and all day on Sunday.
"We understand that customers who are already inside restaurants consuming their food and drinks can continue to do so until the closing time of the businesses because they are in a controlled environment, without crowds and taking all precautionary measures, according to the protocol established in the industry. However, consumption outside the premises must continue to be prohibited to avoid crowds and, consequently, the spread of the virus," Lebrón opined.
He noted that, according to a Report of the Municipal System of Investigation of Cases and Tracking of Contacts distributed by the Department of Health in early September, 57 percent of the outbreaks that are occurring in the municipalities are through family parties, birthdays, and funeral services.
Another of the arguments raised in the letter is the importance of offering financial assistance to this industry to avoid the closure of many restaurants due to the reduction in sales and expenses that have resulted from this pandemic.
"As an association, we have continuously guided our partners and the industry in general on the necessary measures for restaurant operations in the midst of this pandemic. We have witnessed the great efforts that restaurants are making to maintain their operations. That is why it is vitally important that the government offers the necessary financial support to help the industry's stability. Sales revenue is down, but costs haven't. Consequently, this will continue to cause sustained business closures and job losses," he added.
According to the survey conducted by Asore, the sales of more than half of those surveyed have fallen by over 30 percent since the pandemic began until the end of August. In addition, 34 percent are covering their costs without making a profit, and 62 percent are having losses in their businesses. If they continue with the current restrictions, 40 percent responded that they would be forced to reduce their staff.
